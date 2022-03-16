Honoring a daylight saving time tradition

My family has a lot of traditions. Some are longstanding. Others are more recent.

For us, a tradition is simply an excuse to spend time together — fishing. Daylight saving time is one of our more recent fishing traditions.

A few years ago, Brody came up with the idea. Well, kind of. It was the first day of daylight saving time. Elliott, David, and I were trying (unsuccessfully) to teach Brody to catch a frisbee. After hours of trying, Brody got tired. We gave up on frisbee and decided to go fishing. A new tradition was born.

Sunday was the first day of daylight saving time. So, Brody, Elliott, Dave, and I met in the morning to go fishing. The temperature was below freezing, and a cold northerly breeze made it seem even colder. It was so cold that we decided to go, catch a fish to keep the tradition alive and then come right back. This was easier said than done. The fish were cold as well. We could see redfish in the shallows, but they refused to eat our lures.

About noon, we took a break from fishing to eat lunch. The sun was high, and conditions began to warm up. While we ate lunch, the redfish decided it was time to eat as well. They began chasing minnows and grass shrimp. Upon seeing the feeding activity, Dave and I put down our hamburgers and cast Z-Man Finesse TRD lures to the redfish. We both hooked up.

After taking a quick photo and releasing the fish, Dave and I began searching for our hamburgers. They were no place to be found. Elliott told us that Brody ate our lunch while we were fighting the fish. We all had a good laugh.

With the tradition kept, we headed home and went out to eat lunch. Brody stayed at home. He said he was full.