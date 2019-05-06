Honors roll in for BE girls' lacrosse team

The Bishop England girls’ lacrosse team just didn’t win state championship trophies. They practically own them.

The Bishops won a fourth straight state title last month, a state record, with a dominating 15-4 victory over Christ Church. That marked their 41st consecutive victory, which is also a state record.

The Bishops hardly broke a sweat this just-completed season. Their closest in-state contest was a nine-point victory over Wando, and the 11-point victory over Christ Church in the state championship was the most lopsided championship match since the High School League sanctioned the sport in time for the 2010 season.

Just how dominating were the Bishops? Fourteen of the 16 players who were on the roster for the entire season either received all-state or all-lower state honors.

“That’s because they are better than anyone else,” coach Jeff Weiner said matter-of-factly, “To prove that, three of our players who received postseason honors were substitutes.”

The three substitutes are Elisabeth Tausig, who was a second-team all-lower state pick at attack, Lauren Wysong, all-lower state at attack, and Frankie Poch, a second-team all-lower state midfielder who scored four goals in the state championship match against Christ Church.

The three substitutes were good enough to make the South Carolina Select team that played in a national event, which was contested in the lacrosse hotbed of Maryland.

“Our three substitutes are as good or better than most starters in the state,” said Weiner, who coached the team but didn’t have a role in selecting the team from the Palmetto State. The South Carolina team went 2-2 in the marquee event, defeating a team from Florida’s Gulf Coast and a squad representing Georgia.

Ginger Tompkins, Ava Ward and Grace Ann Carlson were the big winners, earning player of the year honors for their positions. Tompkins was the top defender in the state, Ward was the top midfielder and Carlson was the top attacker.

Other Bishop defenders honored include Coco Pampu (first team all-state), Annie Burton (second team all-state) and Ryley Dengler (lower state).

The Bishops other midfielders who received postseason honors include Victoria Rowe (first team all-state) and Olivia Head (second team all-state).

Other Bishop attackers honored include Morgan Roberts (first team all-state), Kennedy Coupe (second team all-state) and Lauren Wysong (all-lower state).

Goalie Hailey Hubbard was an all-lower state selection as well in her first season as a lacrosse player.

The Bishops have had two perfect seasons, and for the second year in a row will have to recover from big graduation losses as five players graduate including the Bishops’ “Big Three” - Morgan Roberts, Carlson and Ward. All three were members of the Bishops’ 200 Club, a small group of players who each recorded a combined 200 points (goals and assists) during their standout careers.

The graduation losses would stagger most teams, but this is Bishop England, who lost five starters from the 2018 team yet went undefeated this spring.

“It’s going to be tough,” Weiner said. “We lose a lot of talent. But we will show up.”