Hoops roundup: BE girls go undefeated, PSHS boys finish third

The Bishop England High School girls’ basketball team put an exclamation point on the first half of the 2023-24 season by posting a 3-0 record in the Carolina Invitational, which was held at various venues around the Lowcountry, including BE.

The tournament at one time was the biggest girls’ holiday tournament in the country, but the COVID-19 era forced a change in the format. Junior varsity and boys’ teams now compete, and the format has gone from bracket play with crowned champions to a “showcase” format.

That didn’t stop the Bishops from posting impressive victories over Bell County (Pineville, Ky.), Skyline (Scottsboro, Ala.) and Cabell Midland (Ona, W. Va.).

“All the teams were bigger than us,” Bishop England coach Paul Runey said after his team edged Cabell Midland 56-48 to complete tourney play and give the Bishops a 13-1 record. “We got to see some teams that played aggressively and at a fast pace.”

The victory gave the Bishops a 12-game winning streak heading into Wednesday’s non-conference game against Hanahan.

The Bishops got key efforts from numerous players including Lisse van de Erve, who scored 21 points against Skyline and Madison Riley who had three games in double figures. The Bishops trailed Cabell Midland by a half dozen points, but pulled out the victory as Lizzy Tompkins hit 10-of-10 free throws down the stretch to lead the rally.

“Tompkins was clutch and Riley played well,” Runey said. “Madison has stretches where she plays like an all-American.”

The Bishop boys also played in the Carolina Invitational and posted a 2-1 record to finish the 2023 portion of the schedule with a 9-5 record.

Coach Bryan Grevey’s squad lost a heart-breaker in the first game, dropping a 50-48 decision to Bell County. The Bishops jumped to a 25-19 halftime lead. Bell County tied the game after three stops and outscored the Bishops 12-10 in the final eight minutes.

The Bishops rebounded with a 55-49 victory over Skyline and topped Hilton Head Christian 66-49.

PHILIP SIMMONS HOOPS

The Philip Simmons High School boys’ team competed in a holiday tournament hosted by Catawba Ridge High School and finished in third place to conclude the 2023 portion of the schedule with a 9-5 record.

Coach Garrett Campbell was pleased with his team’s effort and said the tournament is used to build esprit de corps.

“Our goal was to use this as a team bonding experience,” Campbell said. “We go on the road, stay at a hotel for a few days, away from friends and family.”

Robert Watson continues to be one of the top players in the Lowcountry, and earned all-tournament honors, averaging 17 points in the three games.

Watson set the boys’ school record earlier in the month with 36 points against South Florence on Dec. 22. He was effective from 3-point land, hitting 7 of 9 from behind the arc.

The Iron Horse girls also played in the Carolina Invitational and posted a 1-2 record. The team is 3-8 on the season.