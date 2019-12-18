Hoops update: Bishop England boys spreading the wealth

If you check out the headlines on the Bishop England High School athletics website, the cast of characters contributing to the boys’ basketball fortunes changes on a regular basis. But the success remains the same.

That’s a big reason why the Bishop England hoopsters, who owned a 7-0 record heading into this week’s action, are off to their best start since 1984 when the Bishops began the season with an 11-0 record.

“For sure, that’s why we are having the success we’ve experienced so far this season,” veteran coach Bryan Grevey said. “We play so well as a team. We’re always working for what is best for the team. We have guys passing up good shots to get the ball to players who have great shots.”

One game, it’s Daniel Brooks and Patrick Antonelli leading the charge.The next game it’s Jack Rider and Cameron Costa. Sometimes it can be a solo effort, like the time Aidan McCool dropped in 26 to lead the victory against Philip Simmons.

Most recently, Thomas Michel scored 18 points and Brooks scored 14 – both in the first quarter to lead the Bishops to a 94-75 victory over an over-matched Northwood Academy team.

The Bishops will not begin Region 7-AAA play until January, and Grevey preaches to his players that it’s a long season with many challenges along the way. The team’s motto might just as well be: “One game at a time.”

The Bishops won’t rest during the holiday break. They will play in a 16-team tournament at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High. Play commences Dec. 26 and culminates with the championship on Dec. 28.

“That will be a really good test for us,” Grevey said. “It will give us an opportunity to play and see teams we normally don’t see.”

BE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

The Bishop girls’ team, coached by Paul Runey, was 4-3 in the season heading into this week’s play. The Bishops began the season with the No. 3 state ranking in Class AAA, and are seeking their seventh state title in the last nine years.

The BE girls went 28-1 last winter but lost almost 80 percent of their scoring punch with players graduating. Still, the 4-3 record puts the program at 210 victories in the last 224 games.

PHILIP SIMMONS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Meanwhile, the Philip Simmons High School girls’ basketball team is showing the skills and energy that landed the Iron Horses in the Class AA playoffs last season. They opened the season with a victory over Porter-Gaud, but lost three straight games to perennial powers Northwood Academy, Summerville and Bishop England.

But Philip Simmons rallied for four straight victories heading into play this week. The Lady Iron Horses didn’t just win four in a row, they made a major statement, outscoring foes by an average score of 66-25.

The girls’ varsity basketball team will play in the Seahawk Classic during the holiday break.

PHILIP SIMMONS BOYS’ BASKETBALL

The varsity boys’ team owned a 4-4 record heading into this week’s play. The Iron Horses have victories over Summerville, St. John’s, and topped Academic Magnet two times.