Hudson Hatch takes on the world at age 12

A few years ago, Hudson Hatch’s father, Josh, wasn’t sure of his son’s future in golf despite some impressive performances.

“If he can play in college, that would be incredible,” Josh Hatch said at the time. “If he can go further, that would be awesome. But you never know. He could be playing Legos next week, being 8 years old.”

Hudson Hatch is still young. He’s only 12. And, he’s still coming up big in major tournaments. He recently tied for second in the IMG Junior World Championship, which was held on numerous courses in San Diego. There were 112 golfers from around the world who competed in the prestigious event.

Thatsakon Phothong of Thailand won the three-day tourney with a score of 207, which was 9 under par. Hatch tied for second with Miles Russell of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, both at 209, which was 7 under par.

Phothong led by three strokes after the first day and pushed the margin to six strokes after 36 holes. Hatch shaved four strokes off the lead on the final day and came up just short.

“It felt good to play well because I used to live in California and it’s a big tournament field,” said Hatch, whose goal is to one day play on the PGA tour. “Between the three players in my final group we made 19 birdies, so it was really fun.

“It’s fun to compete and see my golf friends from all over the world. All the kids are really good so it’s a good kind of pressure to have to play well.”

Hatch is young. But he’s a self-starter who works every day to get better on the golf course and in the classroom. He’s getting bigger and stronger. He’s currently 5-foot-10 and expanding his game. He’s played on courses that measure 6,000 yards and is now up to courses that play 6,400 yards. His drives are accurate and long. He can drive the ball 250 yards.

He started golfing when he was a toddler and has expanded his talents to the basketball courts as a member of Daniel Island School’s team. He’s taller than most of his teammates and competitors and it’s reflected in his basketball statistics. He averaged about 18 points and 15 rebounds per game. He’s a big reason why his team went undefeated the past two seasons.

Basketball helps guard against burnout. The end of basketball season marks the beginning of his golf season, and his parents keep the schedule manageable with five tourneys in 2021.

He’s played in the Future Masters in Dothan, Alabama, the Van Horn Cup and the IMG event. He will play in the 14th Harvey Brock Orange Jacket Classic in September in Anderson and the Donald Ross Junior Championship in December. The Ross championship will be held in Pinehurst, North Carolina.