If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it

The holiday season has brought drama into the Peralta household. As a Christmas present to myself, I have been thinking about a Garmin Live Scope (forward-looking sonar) for the skiff. Live Scope will allow me to observe any structure or fish that are ahead of the boat. With Live Scope, I will be able to cast my lure to exactly the right spot and see how the fish react to the lure. It is a game changer in fish-finding technology. Of course, why does a guy with a fish-finding and stock-trading dog need such a device?

That is exactly the question that Brody is asking of me. To tell the truth, I don’t need it, but I want it. Thus, I have been deflecting the question. Initially, the deflecting strategy worked. When Brody mentioned Live Scope, I said how about a big juicy steak for lunch? This defused the situation. At least until after lunch.

Inevitably, the Live Scope issue kept coming back up. I tried reasoning with Brody. If I have Live Scope, you can focus your attention on other pursuits. To demonstrate his disdain for this reasoning, Brody threw up on my shoes. Who does not like juicy steaks and leisure time? Clearly, Brody was upset. However, I felt like this was literally a tail wagging the dog situation.

With both of us entrenched in our positions, we reluctantly agreed to binding mediation. If you have a fish-finding and stock-trading dog, never (I repeat never) agree to binding mediation. Now, I can purchase a Garmin Live Scope, but I cannot use it when Brody is on the boat. Brody now has rib eye steak for lunch every day. He started out asking for Japanese Wagyu beef. So, I count rib eye steak as a win. I think?

Feelings are hurt and nerves are frayed in the Peralta household. Perhaps, I will buy myself a new pair of shoes instead of a Garmin Live Scope. Lord knows, I need a new pair of shoes.