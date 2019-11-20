If you can brave the elements, fishing is good

About this time of year, weather becomes the determining factor when planning a fishing trip. For the past few days, this has been particularly true. A strong coastal low-pressure system brought cold temperatures, gale force winds, and extremely high tides to the Lowcountry — all of which made for really tough fishing conditions. However, for anglers willing to brave the elements, fishing has been quite good.

On Friday and Saturday, I was unwilling to brave the elements. It was just too nasty to fish, even for me! Conditions improved a little on Sunday. The rain stopped, leaving only cool temperatures and gale force winds. That was enough improvement for me. So, I launched the Pathfinder into the falling tide and ran to a wind sheltered shoreline.

When it is blowing a gale, “wind sheltered” is a relative term. Even while tucked behind a tree-lined marsh bank, it was windy. But to my surprise, the water was relatively clear. A quick glance at the depth finder showed a few fish holding along a ledge in 8 to 10 feet of water. When it comes to locating fish, side scan sonar is a total game changer.

With a bit of confidence that fish were in the area, I slowed down and systematically worked the ledge with a Z-Man TRD on a 1/5-ounce jig. Turns out, the side scan sonar was right. Trout and redfish were in the area and they were eating. The fish were not large, but they made up for their lack of size with sheer numbers. On cold and windy days, cooperative fish make tough conditions more tolerable.

With winter fast approaching, cold temperatures and strong winds will soon become the norm. Until the water temperature dips into the low 50-degree range, fishing should continue to be very good. So, gather your friends, dress warmly and go fishing.

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at captgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.