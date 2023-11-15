Inshore bite has been awesome thanks to shorter days and cooler water

Sunday morning was cold, windy, and rainy. Not a great day to be on the water. When I asked Brody (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog) if he wanted to go fishing, he responded by jumping into his bed and going back to sleep. For a few minutes, I pondered doing the same. However, with shorter days and cooler water temperatures, the inshore bite has been awesome. I figured I should be able to catch a few even without a fish-finding dog.

Fishing in cold and nasty weather requires the right foul weather gear. Unfortunately, I had no idea where my cold weather gear was stored. While turning the house upside down looking for it, I called Elliott (my son) and Conrad (my nephew visiting from Colorado) to join. When they responded positively, it was a surprise. I told Brody that Elliott and Conrad were going and that he should as well. He looked out the window then shook his head and went back to sleep.

Elliott and Conrad arrived about 10:30 a.m. We had a quick cup of coffee and made fun of Brody for staying home. Brody was unfazed.

We launched the skiff around 11 a.m. The tide was still pretty high and falling. The ride to our first fishing spot was cold and wet. On the way, we joked about Brody being smarter than all of us.

Thankfully, our dedication was rewarded with a hot trout bite. They were seemingly everywhere and very hungry. We were catching and releasing them two and sometimes three at a time. The most productive locations were creek mouths draining into the main river. A Z-Man Finesse TRD or TubeZ on 1/6-ounce NedLockZ jigs cast into the creek mouth was irresistible to the trout.

The hot trout bite continued until the falling tide slowed down. We shifted our focus to redfish and began casting our lures to dock pilings in two to four feet of water. It took a bit of looking. Then Elliott hooked up. Conrad cast to the same area and hooked up as well. While the guys fought their fish, they gave me a hard time for not catching one. So, I cast to the same dock piling. Boom, three fish on at the same time. A triple.

After landing the redfish, we took a quick selfie before releasing the fish. We texted the picture to Brody with the caption “you missed it.” There was no reply (I think he was still sleeping). We decided to end the day on a triple. The ride back to the dock was cold and wet. However, on this day, we were smarter than Brody!