Inshore, nearshore or offshore – fishing brings family fun

Fishing with my family is one of my favorite things to do. So when my nephew Conrad was visiting for the holidays, we did a lot of fishing together. Trout inshore. Redfish nearshore. Blackfin tuna offshore.

Thankfully, the weather was warm and the fish cooperative. We caught a bunch of fish. More importantly, we caught up with each other.

On Christmas Eve, we ran offshore 50 miles to target blackfin tuna. Conditions were calm and we made the run in a little over an hour. Upon arrival, we deployed a spread of small trolling lures and cedar plugs. It took a bit of looking around, but we eventually found a school of blackfin holding above a ledge in 170 feet of water. After a couple of trolling passes over the ledge, we had enough tuna for dinner. With dinner in the fish box, we released a few more tuna and then set course for home.

On Christmas Day, we gave the fish a break. However, on the day after Christmas, Conrad and I were back at it. Our plan was to hit some nearshore reefs in search of bull redfish. We did not have to look very long. Upon arrival at the first reef, the depth finder showed some large fish 45 feet down. Conrad and I dropped 80-gram Shimano Wing Fall jigs to the reef and we both hooked up. The redfish put up a strong fight but the 20-pound class jigging tackle quickly wore them down. We carefully brought them onboard for a quick photo and release.

After the trip, Conrad and I were looking at the pictures from our fishing adventures. In every photo we were smiling or laughing. Conrad said, “Fishing is one of my favorite things to do.”

I agree.