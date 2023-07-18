Iron Horse’s Troy Stevenson commits to Georgia Tech

Philip Simmons High School football standout Troy Stevenson announced his matriculation plan when he committed to Georgia Tech on July 9.

That ended months of recruitment from 28 schools that offered the four-star recruit, who is listed as an “athlete” (meaning exceptional athlete able to play multiple positions) by most recruiting services.

Now, Stevenson wants to focus on helping the Iron Horse gridders be in the mix for region and state championships.

“I’m 110 percent committed to play for Georgia Tech,” said Stevenson, who the recruiting website 247sports.com lists as the No. 131 player in the country and No. 3 player in the Palmetto State. “I had other offers: Miami, Tennessee, Kentucky, Washington, etc., etc.

“I chose a school where I could see myself playing, a school somewhere that offers a great education, a great tradition and great coaches. Georgia Tech is that place,” Stevenson added.

Georgia Tech is months down the road. Don’t be surprised if Stevenson graduates early from Philip Simmons and enrolls at Georgia Tech in time to participate in spring practice.

“I’m ready to get to work at Georgia Tech and I’m at work at Philip Simmons,” the athlete said. “Basically, I work every day to get better, to get ready for college. So I’m locked in on that. That will help me be a better player this fall, and I want to win championships. We have some talented experienced players and some younger guys with potential. We need to work together to develop the team concept.”

First-year Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is off to a great start in the recruiting department. 247Sports lists the upcoming recruiting class as No. 23 in the country, two rungs below the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Stevenson, the top recruit in the Yellow Jackets’ class, is one of two top-10 prospects from the Palmetto State to commit to Georgia Tech. The other is Silver Bluff linebacker Jordan Boyd.

There are times in a teenager’s life when the recruiting process can be overwhelming when you have that many stars attached to your name. Phone calls, texts, emails and letters can mean a communication process that’s almost nonstop.

The key to handling recruiting?

“You just have to realize that all those coaches can text you at the same time,” Stevenson. “If that happens, you just can’t get stressed.

Stevenson also plays basketball and competes in track and field. But that’s not why recruiting services list him as an athlete. He is listed as an athlete because he has the potential to play wide receiver or in the secondary as a cornerback.

Brian Dohn, a national recruiting analyst with 247Sports, says Stevenson can be an impact player for a top-20 program and has late-round NFL draft potential.

Stevenson will play on both sides of the ball this fall, as a wide receiver and cornerback. He caught 19 passes for 443 yards and eight touchdowns last season while collecting 22 tackles in 2022, including 16 for solo stops.

He picked off two passes and successfully defended another eight.

He finished with 657 all-purpose yards last season for the Iron Horses, who went 7-4 and reached the playoffs.