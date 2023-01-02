Iron Horse girls roll through region on undefeated tear

The Philip Simmons High School girls’ basketball team just doesn’t lead the Region 8-AAA standings. They dominate it.

The Iron Horses pushed their winning streak to five games with a convincing 64-27 victory over Beaufort on Jan. 24. The victory gave Dustin Williams’ squad a 5-0 record in conference play.

But being on the top of the league standings tells only one side of the story. The Iron Horses just don’t win, they dominate. The Iron Horses’ average margin of victory against region foes was 23 points heading into a Jan. 31 game against North Charleston.

The Iron Horses lost leading scorer Kylee Kellermann, who went down with a knee injury for the second year in a row. But there’s still talent on campus.

Kennedy Rivers is scoring 14.9 points a game and is strong defensively with 2.8 steals. Zhaire Mack averages 11.5 points and 7.4 rebounds a game.

Philip Simmons closes out the regular season with a pair of home games against region foes: Hanahan on Feb. 3 and Battery Creek on Feb. 7.

IRON HORSE BOYS HOOPS

The Iron Horse boys saw their six-game winning streak come to an end as Beaufort posted a 48-43 homecourt victory over Garrett Campbell’s squad in a Region 8-AAA clash.

The Iron Horses fell to 12-9, including 4-1 and second place in region play. Beaufort is in first place with a 5-1 record, while North Charleston is in third place at 4-2.

Jacque Greene and Robert Watson continue to offer a nice one-two combination with 12.3 points and 11.7 points per game, respectively. Both players share the team rebounding lead with 4.8 rebounds apiece. Watson is strong on defense as well, with 2.1 steals per game.

BE BOYS HOOPS

Meanwhile, the Bishop England High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams might be a little tired. But the Bishops have been triumphant, with both squads picking up three victories in six days.

The Bishop boys defeated Palmetto Christian 72-46 to complete the troika of triumphs. Andrew Puckhaber was a force on offense with 22 points. He’s been solid all season hitting 55% of his two-point attempts, while averaging 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Jack Van de Erve chipped in with 17 points. He is hitting 50% of his two-point attempts and leads the Bishops with 14 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Bishop boys own a 14-8 record, including 4-1 in Region 7-AA play. The Bishops are in second place in the league, Oceanside Collegiate Academy is in first with a 5-0 record,

BE GIRLS HOOPS

The Bishop girls are 13-9, including 4-1 in conference play. They are in second place behind Oceanside, which is 5-0.

The Bishop girls also dominated Palmetto Christian, gaining a 71-36 decision as Izzy Woods poured in 21, while Lissie Van de Erve contributed 16 and Madison Riley added 10.

Woods leads the team with 10.8 points a game and shines on defense with 3.8 steals per game.

Both BE teams were scheduled to play Timberland on Jan. 31 and Oceanside on Feb. 3. The Bishops conclude the regular season Feb. 7