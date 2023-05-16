Iron Horse girls win lower state

The Philip Simmons High School girls’ track and field dominated the Class AA state championships the past two years, winning back-to-back titles in a most convincing fashion.

In 2021, the Iron Horses reigned supreme with a 161-60 victory over Woodland. Last spring, it was more of the same as the Iron Horses raced past the field to claim a second straight title with a 129-80 victory over Greer Middle Collegiate.

This spring, Philip Simmons made the transition to Class AAA as enrollment continued to swell at the school. But it’s been more of the same on the track.

On May 13, the Iron Horse girls excelled in their final tune-up for the High School League’s Class AAA state championships, which will be held at 9 a.m., May 20, at Lower Richland High School.

The Iron Horses were at the head of the class on May 13 at Camden High School, winning the Lower State Championship with a 134.5-96.5 victory over Beaufort. Waccamaw was third with 82 and Camden was fourth with 66.

“Saturday was a long but amazing day,” PSHS girls’ coach Emma Santor said. “The heat was out, but we were prepared to execute the assignment of getting as many qualified for the next level. The kids fully understood the assignment and exceeded our expectations.”

The Iron Horses had their share of gold medals at Camden. But what separated them from the rest of the field was their depth. The Iron Horses scored 18 points in the 800 run, 22 points in the three relays and 23 points in the pole vault for a combined 63 points in just three

events. The 63 points were more points than 16 teams scored for the entire meet.

Madison Jent won the pole vault by clearing 11-0 as the Iron Horses finished 1-2-4 in the event.

Zhaire Mack continued to impress, winning the javelin with a throw of 110-6.

Laura Perry, one of the top seventh-grade distance runners in the country, picked up silver medals in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Julia Reilly was second in the triple jump.

Hailey Meyers won a bronze in the 800 as the Iron Horses finished 3-4-5-6 in the event.

Illyana Pannell won bronze in the 100-meter dash and silver in the 200 dash.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

In the boys’ meet, Dreher edged Philip Simmons 145-139.5. Beaufort was third with 84 points and Lakewood fourth with 43.

The Iron Horse boys claimed gold in four of the 18 events.

Troy Stevenson scored a national elite effort by clearing 6-6 to win the high jump. He finished fourth in the long jump.

Trey Hensley also had a national elite effort with a gold-medal effort of 13-6 in the pole vault.

Bryce Kinloch won the 400-meter dash in 50.02 and was second in the high jump. The 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams both earned gold while Ryan Rousseau earned a bronze in the 1,600 and Joseph Wright captured silver in the 3,200.

The Iron Horse boys are seeking their second state title in three years.