Iron Horse kicker Sam Crocker selected to play in statewide all-star game

Sam Crocker is the first Philip Simmons High School football player to be selected to play in the 76th annual Touchstone Energy Bowl.

The game, formerly known as the North-South All-Star Game, will be played Dec. 9 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. It features 88 players in the Palmetto State.

The senior Crocker, who learned of his selection last week, handles both kicking and punting duties for the Iron Horses, who are 8-1 heading into this season’s regular-season finale against Region 8-AAA foe Battery Creek.

“I’m super excited, obviously,” said Crocker, who spent two years at Oceanside Collegiate Academy before transferring to Philip Simmons. “It came down to me and the Bishop England kicker – Cavan Craig. We are close friends.”

The two players have attended many kicking camps together and spend Sundays practicing with a local group of kickers.

Crocker has 61 kickoffs this season with 26 touchbacks. He’s connected on 38 of 45 PAT attempts and is 2 for 3 in field goal attempts with a long of 34 yards.

The Iron Horses haven’t had to punt too many times, averaging 1.2 punts per game. He’s averaged 35.6 yards per punt with a long of 47 yards. He’s landed six of his punts inside the opponents’ 20.

The all-star game will be Crocker’s last chance to showcase his skills before February’s National Signing Day.

He wants to play football at the next level, and it’s no secret he would love to sign with Newberry College.

“A lot of my family has gone to Newberry,” said Crocker, who has a 3.4 GPA. “It’s close to home and it’s a beautiful campus.”

One of the college’s dormitories, Pearson Hall, is named after Crocker’s grandparents, Wayne and Patricia Pearson.

The North squad leads the all-time series 41-31-2 and won last year’s game, 22-14.

Philip Simmons has had two players selected to postseason all-star games since 2018, the program’s first year. Earlier this season, Troy Stevenson was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. Stevenson, who has committed to play for Georgia Tech, plays on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and cornerback.

BE’S KAKALEV SELECTED

Bishop England High School’s Kristina Kakalev has been selected to play in the annual North-South All-Star Volleyball Game, which will be played Nov. 18 at Brookland-Cayce High School.

Kakalev is a senior captain for the Bishops, who owned a 29-9-4 record entering play this week.

In 102 sets played, she has recorded 376 digs, which is good for 27th in the state, according to MaxPreps, and No. 2 in Class AA. Her 61 serving aces is good for 39th overall in the Palmetto State and No. 3 in Class AA.

Kakalev has recorded 72 assists, which places her at No. 18 in Class AA.

The Bishops, a No. 1 seed in the Lower State, opened the Class AA playoffs with a victory over Kingstree. They were scheduled to play Andrew Jackson at home on Oct. 23.