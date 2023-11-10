Iron Horse offensive line opens holes for talented backs

It’s been a season to remember for Philip Simmons High School running backs K.J. Asbury and Sharod Williams, who have dominated the headlines with record-breaking performances for the undefeated Iron Horses.

Asbury already owns the school single-season rushing record with 1,248 yards with three games remaining in the regular season, while Williams has 967 yards on the ground heading into the Thursday, Oct. 12 Region 8-AAA clash at North Charleston. He should reach the 1,000-yard milestone against the Cougars.

There’s not one single reason for the talented duo’s success. There’s actually five reasons for their success. Offensive linemen Steven Pickard, Russell Dickerson, Daniel Scarth, Tajuan Gibbs and Quamaine Vaughn toil in anonymity, opening holes as the running game has put up some of the best numbers in the state. Throw in

tight end Brody Tonon, who is called on more to block than receive, and you have a formidable group.

The Iron Horses are averaging 367 yards per game in a sport that uses 200 yards per game as a measuring stick for success. The Iron Horses have collectively toted the football 223 times for 2,569 yards. That averages out to 11.5 or a first down every time an Iron Horse player rushes the football.

Still, the line often goes overlooked. That’s OK with the senior guard Dickerson, who helps open holes while providing leadership in the offensive line room.

“Sure, they get the headlines. We let them get the shine,” Dickerson said. “Behind the scenes it doesn’t bother us because we work together. We all celebrate when they make a big play or a touchdown.

“Once they get into the clear, past the linebackers and safeties, we cheer them on,” Dickerson added.

Two years ago, the Iron Horses went 11-2 in their last season as a Class AA team. Last year, the team went 7-4 in Class AAA and one of the areas of improvement coach Eric Bendig focused on was beefing up the offensive line.

Bendig added Rick Taylor to his coaching staff. Taylor has a wealth of success and experience, producing championship lines at Timberland and Hanahan under former coach Art Craig.

“With the addition of Rick, we have developed the players much better,” Bendig said. “We have played much better this year and are much more cohesive. We wanted our players to be more physical, savvier in our schemes.”

Coaching was part of the line’s success. The other reason for the offensive line’s success is the hard work the big men put in over the summer in the weight room.

The group has improved every game, and the line should be another strength next year. Dickerson is the only senior on the line, which is also composed of two juniors and two sophomores. The juniors are Gibbs and Scarth. Pickard and Vaughn are the sophomores.

The Iron Horses, who finally cracked the state sportswriter’s top 10 poll, are coming off an open date. They play a North Charleston team that owns a 4-4 record, including 1-1 in the region.