Iron Horse senior LB’s want to go out with a bang

Philip Simmons High School has a pair of linebackers on its football team who are the epitome of hard workers. Bryce Smalls and Josh Gant have waited for this season since they put on helmets and shoulder pads for the first time back when they were younger.

Today, they are seniors on the Iron Horse football team who are ready to battle for their goals, which include a region championship – and a ring. And they’re not talking about any ring. They are specific when they talk about a state championship ring.

“I’m looking for a state title,” Smalls said. “That’s my goal, and that’s my teammates’ goal. Believe me, we have the talent.”

The other linebacker Gant has individual and team goals in place.

“I want to get the most tackles in South Carolina,” Gant said. “And, I want to get that ring my senior year. I want to go out with a bang.”

The bang begins Aug. 18 when the defensive stalwarts face their first challenge of the season – hosting Andrews. Coach Eric Bendig has developed a program that requires hard work, commitment and the ability to dream big and believe in yourself.

Smalls and Gant are two of the team’s 17 seniors and they have accepted their roles as team leaders.

“The seniors, we are here to help each other – every player on the team,” said Smalls, who played defensive end as a sophomore and junior. “We all have our ups. And, we all have our downs. We help each other get through tough situations.”

The Iron Horses are primed to be the next state power as Bendig has built a program that has a solid foundation and a very high ceiling. The team went 11-2 in 2021 as a Class AA entry and followed that up with a 7-4 mark last fall in its first year as a Class AAA entry.

The Iron Horses lost to Class AAA state champ Beaufort, 34-14, in the regular season and dropped a 35-21 decision to Lower Richland in the state playoffs. The other two losses could have gone either way entering the fourth quarter. The Iron Horses and St. James were tied 20-20 in the fourth quarter before St. James pulled away for a 37-30 victory. And, Aynor led 30-24 in the fourth quarter before wearing down the Iron Horses in the fourth quarter to gain a 52-31 conquest.

“We have to give 110 percent in practice and just as much in a game,” Gant said. “We have to show what we can do on the football field for four quarters. We have to give it everything.”

Smalls, who has played in the PSHS program since the seventh grade, also competes in track and field and wrestling. He was impressive from his defensive end position.

He’s played in 30 varsity games in his career and has 180 tackles, including 116 solo stops. He had a breakout season last fall with 83 tackles, including 54 solo. He had nine tackles for a loss and had a team high five sacks. He and Gant shared the team lead with two fumble recoveries.

Gant, who reached the state meet as a wrestler last fall, also has impressive football numbers. He’s played in 24 varsity games and has logged 139 tackles, including 74 solo stops.