Iron Horse soccer on a stampede heading into postseason

A few years ago, the Philip Simmons High School boys’ soccer team flew under the radar, and for good reason. The program was just launched and was on the fast track to success, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a big dent on spring sports in 2020.

Now, the Iron Horses are under the microscope as they bid to become one of the top programs in the state. The Iron Horses were 14-4 last spring, winning the Region 6-AA title with a 4-0 record. The team, which featured 21 freshmen and sophomores, was 1-1 in the postseason.

This spring, the success remains the same. The Iron Horses are jockeying for a top-five position in the state poll. They are 12-1 on the pitch heading into the final two weeks of the season, and are region champs for the second year in a row.

Coach Patrick Gunderson knows his team is attracting attention because of its meteoric rise in state rankings, and he wants extra effort on the field and in the classroom.

“People are starting to notice what we do,” said Gunderson, a 45-year-old native of Norway, who is in his third year at the school. He was an assistant in 2020 and helped build a strong foundation last spring as the Iron Horses went 14-4.

“We want to make sure we do the right thing in both athletics and academics,” Gunderson said.

Gunderson keeps an eye on the team, watching its work ethic and moxie. He keeps an ear, hoping to hear positive feedback from players’ teachers.

“You have to be disciplined if you want to succeed,” Gunderson said.

The season opened with a couple of injuries to key players that could have slowed the Iron Horse machine, which outscored foes 53-6 entering play this week. Senior captain Blake Duval suffered a broken foot while junior midfielder Dillon Snellgrove suffered a broken leg.

But there’s plenty of talented players on the roster despite the two injuries. Juniors Tucker Sprofera and Griffin Gore are strong candidates for postseason individual honors.

Sprofera leads the team with 16 goals and seven assists while Gore has tallied 12 goals and two assists. Gore has already earned all-state honors in football this academic year.

The Iron Horses have been perfect other than a loss to perennial state power Bishop England. Gunderson said playing an experienced squad like the Bishops helps prepare for the postseason.

“Obviously Bishop England has a very good team,” Gunderson said. “But we’re not going to let one game define our season.”

The Iron Horses owned a seven-game winning streak heading into April 19’s game against Camden. The Iron Horses close out regular season play next week with games against Andrews, Georgetown and Wade Hampton.

The Iron Horses have been superb, but they can’t afford a letdown the last two weeks. While all other classes seed the playoff teams by upstate or lower state, Class AA seed teams are seeded into one group, regardless of geographic location.

“That means every game counts,” Gunderson said. “Every single game counts toward the seeding.”