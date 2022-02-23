Iron Horse squads persist on postseason charge

Miles Haight reached the 1,000-point career milestone in Feb. 19’s Class AAA boys’ playoff game against Latta. But the Philip Simmons High School sharpshooter will trade every basket he’s swished, every honor he’s earned and every trophy he’s collected for one thing: a state championship.

“It’s pretty much everyone’s dream, to win a state championship,” said Haight, who scored 16 points in the win to push his career total to 1,005. “Until this year, the program never won a playoff game. Two years later, we have a chance to win the state, and that would be wonderful. It’s something you remember for the rest of your life.”

Philip Simmons took a big step toward that goal in a deep playoff run with a 65-32 victory over Latta at “The Phil.” It was coach Garrett Campbell’s squad’s 14th straight victory to enter the Feb. 24 Elite 8 game against York Prep with a 23-0 record.

Haight became the third Philip Simmons boy to reach the elite scoring fraternity. The others to reach the milestone are Marc Haight and Jaylen Green. Marc was the first PSHS athlete to crack the mark in January of the 2019-20 season, and Green joined him in the club two weeks later.

“I looked up to my brother and Jaylen,” Haight said. “I thought scoring 1,000 points was amazing and I hoped I could do it. My brother Marc and Jaylen were put on pedestals when it came to Philip Simmons basketball.”

The Iron Horses play an undefeated York Prep team that has dominated opponents this winter. York Prep’s average margin of victory has been 31 points. They have scored at least 100 points four times, including a season high 123 against Chesterfield in mid-January.

“It’s good to get 1,000,” Haight said. “It wasn’t a distraction because I didn’t think about it until a few games ago. Now, it’s time to focus on the team’s goal and that is to win the state championship.”

Haight, a strong candidate to repeat as an all-state selection, is averaging 19 points and 11 assists per game.

Lady Iron Horses overcome overtime

Meanwhile, the Philip Simmons girls’ team had dramatically opposite victories to reach the third round of the Class AA playoffs. The Iron Horses were scheduled to play at Silver Bluff on Feb. 23, in an Elite 8 clash.

The Iron Horses are riding a nine-game winning streak to up their record to 16-3. Silver Bluff enters the showdown with a 16-2 record.

The Iron Horses opened the playoffs with a 55-19 victory over Barnwell, but found the going tougher in a second-round game at Latta, winning 49-45 in overtime.

The Iron Horses face a Silver Bluff team that will present a challenge. Last year, the Bulldogs defeated the Iron Horses 51-40 in the Lower State championship. Silver Bluff lost to Saluda 61-41 for all the Class AA marbles last March.

The Lower State championship will be Feb. 28 at the Florence Civic Center, and the Class AA state championship will be March 3 at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.