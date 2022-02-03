Iron Horse teams falter down the stretch

Philip Simmons High School girls’ basketball coach Dustin Williams sounded a little down, but was definitely not out, after his team was eliminated from the Class AA state playoffs.

The Iron Horses reached the Elite 8, but were once again eliminated by Silver Bluff, 56-39, in a showdown contested Feb. 23 at the Florence Civic Center.

“We were going into the season with high expectations,” Williams said. “We reached the Lower State championship last season and lost to Silver Bluff. Our goal this year was to reach the Lower State championship and win. Instead, we came up a little short.”

Still, it was a superb season for the girls’ team, which finished the season with a 16-4 record. The team returns almost intact next season, and the roster will include two players who have already scored 1,000 points in their careers: Kylee Kellermann and Kennedy Rivers.

A third player, Zhaire Mack, could join the elite group next season.

“This team set the standard for future teams,” said Campbell, whose squad closed out the season with a 25-4 record. “It was a historic season. Expectations were high because this team had talent, experience and good character.”

Silver Bluff upped its record to 17-2 and sent the Lady Iron Horses off the playoff exit ramp for the second straight year.

“We added a key piece to our puzzle when Mack returned this season after sitting out last season,” said Williams, whose team was undefeated in league play to win the Region 6-AA championship. “We lost Kylee to an injury, and that set us back. But we’re still young as a team and as a program. We’ve come a long way from that first season (of varsity competition) when we won five games.

“We want to get back there next year, and take that next step,” Williams continued. “It takes skill and a little luck. We will work hard in the offseason and see it pay off during the season.”

While the school has yet to brand itself as a basketball school, it is certainly headed in the right direction. The boys’ team, coached by Garrett Campbell, also reached the Elite 8, but dropped an 87-49 decision to undefeated York Prep, which is located in Rock Hill. Philip

Simmons’ 49 points were the most points allowed by York Prep in their last six games.

The Iron Horses will lose six players to graduation, including Miles Haight, who topped 1,000 points for his career.