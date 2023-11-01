Iron Horse wrestling ranks among best amid class change

The transition from Class AA to AAA has been a smooth one for the Philip Simmons High School wrestling team.

Last year, about this time, the Iron Horses were ranked the No. 8 team in the Palmetto State, according to SCMat.com, while having seven wrestlers in the top 10 statewide in their classification.

This winter, the Iron Horses, after the high school’s biannual realignment, check in at No. 10 in the state in Class AAA and have five wrestlers in the top eight.

“It’s a natural progression, a step up for the program,” said coach Anthony Sardelli, of moving up the classification ladder. “At the end of the day, you want to face the best opposition if you want to be the best. That’s our goal.”

The team’s other goals are to win the ultra-competitive Region 8-AAA championship and to send as many wrestlers as possible to the state championships, which will be contested in February in Anderson.

Winning the region title could help the Iron Horses become a legitimate contender for the state title. Afterall, region teams Hanahan and Beaufort check in at No. 6 and No. 15 in the state, respectively.

“It could go any way,” Sardelli said of the conference race. “It’s neck-and-neck. It’s that close. We really won’t know until the region duals are held in a couple of weeks. Having talented teams keeps the guys on their toes. It helps in practice.” The program has shown impressive growth despite the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and its lingering effects. Three seasons ago, Philip Simmons had seven wrestlers compete at the state meet. However, that number dropped to four in 2021 as the coronavirus affected the schedule and the number of playoff entrants was limited.

In 2022, PSHS sent seven wrestlers to the state meet with A.J. McLanahan winning a gold medal in the 132-pound division. McLanahan has since graduated, but Sardelli still has a talented group despite some nagging injuries.

Sardelli said freshman Matt Spignardo, ranked No. 8 in the 126-pound division, has the best chance to grab gold at the state championships. He’s been in the program since the seventh grade. He has impressive victories over five wrestlers who are ranked anywhere from the No. 1 wrestler in Class AAAAA to the No. 2 wrestler in Class AA.

“He’s (Spignardo) a natural,” Sardelli said. “He has what it takes. He’s obsessed when he’s on the mat.”

Sophomore Alex Watson, who was a state qualifier last winter in his first season of wrestling, is No. 3 in the 113-pound classification. Sardelli recruited the athlete after watching him shine on the gridiron.

Senior Zion Beaufort, who has battled injuries in the past, is ranked No. 6 in the 138-pound class. He is seeking his third trip to the state championships.

Junior Josh Grant is No. 6 in the 160-pound class and is bidding for his second berth at a state meet.

Another junior, Bryce Small, is No. 2 at 182 pounds. He finished with a bronze medal at the state championships last year.