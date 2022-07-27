Iron Horses’ Greene primed for action on the gridiron

Philip Simmons High School’s rising senior Jacque “Que” Greene knows what it will take to survive the sports portion of the 2022-23 school year.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work,” said the 6-1, 200-pound wide receiver, who also plays linebacker, corner and safety on defense and running back while getting a few snaps as the quarterback. “It’s going to take a lot of sweat, blood and tears. It’s also going to take a lot of sleep.”

Greene rarely had a week night off from practice or a weekend night off because of games last year. He was a playmaker in football, a double-digit scorer in basketball and a four-event man in track and field.

“He’s probably the most athletic kid at school,” head football coach Eric Bendig said. “He’s an athlete.”

Greene’s ready to put it all together this fall as the Iron Horses begin preparations for the 2022 gridiron campaign.

“I’m ready to stay focused on sports and school work,” Greene said. “I have the speed, the strength and footwork to get open. Now, I just have to do it every day in practice and in games.”

As running back, Greene collected 41 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in 2021.

Greene was a deep threat, catching 13 passes for 272 yards with two more scores. The only stat more impressive than his 27.2 yards per catch was his 31.3 yards per kickoff return.

“He’s definitely electric with the football,” Bendig said. “We have to find ways to get the ball in his hands. He’s too good not to be more involved in the offense.”

Greene also played basketball and track during the last academic year, faring well in both sports.

Greene averaged 10 points and 5. 8 rebounds to help the Iron Horses to their best season ever with a 25-4 record, winning the Region 6-AA championship with a 10-0 record, while reaching the third round of the playoffs.

Greene is also an accomplished sprinter and jumper for the Iron Horse track and field team. His best season might have been his sophomore year when he helped the Iron Horses win the Class AA state championship by placing in four events, including the 4x400-meter relay as he anchored the gold-winning quartet.

But Greene’s future is in football. He already has an offer from Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

The Bulldogs compete in the Big South Conference. He’s also receiving a lot of interest from North Carolina A&T, Mercer, Wofford, The Citadel and Charleston Southern.

“So he’s in that world, lower Division I,” Bendig said. “We hope he has a game that will put him on the map as far as the big schools are concerned. He’s getting a lot of attention at our 7 on 7 passing league. He’s all over the place.”

Greene will be ready when the High School League allows its member schools to practice for the first time July 29.

“It’s hard to believe it’s my senior year,” Greene said. “It’s kind of sad because I know it will fly by.”