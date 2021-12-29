Iron Horses’ Haight closes in on scoring milestone

Philip Simmons High School basketball standout Miles Haight should be celebrating a milestone right about now. Instead, he’s doing what he does best and that’s work, work and work some more.

The talented senior has scored 747 points in his career and still has a chance to join his brother, Marc, and former teammate, Jaylen Green, as the only members of the Iron Horse 1,000-point club.

But the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out a good portion of his junior season. The Iron Horses played only nine games last winter and that could cost him a chance to join the scoring fraternity. He needs 253 points to reach 1,000 and has 13 regular-season games and potentially five postseason games to hit the goal.

He didn’t fret, didn’t complain about last year’s short-circuited season. He hit the weight room hard, working out every day to become a better player. The state coaches’ association noticed his work ethic and talent, and selected him as one of the top five seniors in Class AA to begin the 2021-22 season.

He’s responded by averaging 19 points 10 assists and six rebounds per game. But when he talks about his final season, it’s all about the team, which owns an 11-2 record and the No. 2 ranking in the state heading into this week.

“Our goals this season are to win our region and win the (Class AA) state championship,” Haight said. “The team is special this year, and I truly believe we can have a historical year.”

If the Iron Horses accomplish that, Haight will have a major role. He’s worked to become faster and stronger, and while he’s never been a 98-pound weakling, he has transformed his body to become physical.

“Miles has worked harder than anyone on the team,” coach Garret Campbell said at the start of this season. “He’s worked hard and has deserved all the accolades he’s received.”

Haight said, “I’ve always tried to be the hardest worker in the gym no matter what my size. But I really started to spend quality time in the weight room over quarantine. I knew the physicality aspect of my game was lacking, so I made it my goal to religiously lift every day.”

He earned all-state honors last winter and is on pace to become a two-time selection. His honors, awards and talent make him a marked man at times.

“Earning all-state and being named one of the top five seniors in the state is nice, but it puts a target on my back every time I step on the floor,” Haight said. “I know that I’m going to have the opponents’ best defender on me, and it pushes me to prove myself every game.”

He also works hard in the classroom. He’s an “A” student and has a 4.95 weighted GPA on the PSHS scale. He’s headed to college next fall and if the opportunity to play at the next level happens. He will embrace it. Stay tuned.