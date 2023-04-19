Iron Horses’ lax hits stride in time for playoff stretch

After two seasons of growing pains, the Philip Simmons High School girls’ lacrosse team is finally going places.

The Iron Horses just completed the best season in the program’s brief history. They posted a 13-3 record, which gave the Iron Horses their first-ever home playoff game in the Class AAAA bracket. The playoffs were scheduled to begin April 18.

“I’m very proud of the girls,” coach Beth Smiley said. “They’ve done the work, made the sacrifice and have accepted the challenge. They have come together and have each other’s backs. The best thing about this group is they work well as a team.”

The 2023 season marked the third season of varsity competition for Smiley’s crew.

The school fielded a junior varsity team that went 3-0 to begin the 2020 season. But COVID-19 wiped out most of all the high school sports schedules around the country that spring.

The Iron Horses were 2-10 in 2021, but qualified for the playoffs. They had a respectable effort against Hilton Head in the playoffs, dropping a 13-9 decision.

Last spring, the team lost two players to season-ending injuries in the first week, but still managed a 7-10 record.

If you are looking for how much Smiley’s squad improved during the season, the Iron Horses lost twice to Academic Magnet in the regular season and won against the Raptors in the playoffs.

The Iron Horses, the No. 4 seed, were scheduled to play James Island in the first round on April 18. (Results were not available by press time.) Philip Simmons’ first win in the program’s history came against the Trojans in 2021.

The winner of the PSHS-JI game advances to play either Christ Church or Catawba on April 20.

Smiley has a bold sign in the locker room that reinforces her constant message to her squad and that message is “Believe.”

“I always tell the girls on any given day, any team can win,” Smiley said. “There’s talent, but it also can depend on who wants it more.”

The 2023 season will not be a case of the Iron Horses performing as a one-hit wonder.

This year’s varsity team includes two seniors, 11 juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen. Smiley is assisted by her daughter, Maddie, who went to play lacrosse at Coastal Carolina. Once there, she opted to play the sport at the club level and picked up experience as a player-coach.

The junior varsity program is filled to the brim with potential as the roster includes 23 players, all seventh- and eighth-graders. The junior varsity team is coached by Erika Recanzone.

The Iron Horses won their seventh consecutive game on April 3 with a 20-7 victory over James Island. However, River Ridge ended the Iron Horses’ streak with a victory in the regular-season finale.

Senior goalkeeper Mallory Holleman has talent and a short memory, which is required at such an important position.

“She’s not as worried about giving up a goal,” Smiley said. “What she worries about is preventing the next goal.”

Two of the team’s most talented players are freshmen. Phoebe Cogan leads the team averaging 4.8 goals and 1.5 assists per game, while classmate Jolie Mello is second on the team with 2.6 goals per contest.

Juniors Maddy Preston and Emmy Wood are two of the better players in the Class of 2024.