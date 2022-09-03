Iron Horses’ pitching staff more than prepared

Here’s Philip Simmons High School baseball coach Josh Kubisz’ scouting report on senior Ty Peterson, an emerging pitcher who also covers a lot of ground at shortstop.

“He’s a quiet guy who puts in the work,” said Kubisz, whose team went 12-10 last spring, winning the Region 6-AA championship. “He’s got a great baseball mind and attitude for the game.”

Peterson also has the No. 1 spot in the Iron Horse pitching rotation locked down — for now.

“He’s got that great mindset,” Kubisz said of Peterson. “He doesn’t get rattled. If one of the fielders makes an error, he doesn’t get rattled and has a ‘no big deal’ attitude. He just laughs it off and gets back up on the bump.”

Peterson’s development is proof of how deep the baseball talent pool has become at the school, located on Clements Ferry Road. A lot can happen during a rigorous schedule so the Iron Horses are more than ready on the mound.

Tristan Speaker was the team’s No. 1 starter last year, and was most impressive. He was one of two Iron Horses who were named to the state coaches’ association all-state team after posting a 4-2 record with a 2.75 ERA in 10 games. He struck out 47 batters in 43 1/3 innings.

Having Speaker back for his senior year will come in handy when postseason play commences in late spring. There could be times in the playoffs when the Iron Horses will play two games in one day, so a combination of Peterson and Speaker might be too much for Iron Horse foes.

Peterson is a right-hander whose fastball has been clocked in the mid-80s. His curveball starts at about neck level and drops to the batter’s knees by the time the ball crosses the plate.

His hard work has been noticed by teammates who elected him a team captain.

Peterson played shortstop and continued to develop as a pitcher. He batted .341 with three doubles and 10 RBI last spring.

Plenty of talent returns for the Iron Horses who came up short in the district championship game against Latta.

“We stubbed our toe,” Kubisz said. “We need to get over that hump this year.”

The Iron Horses should have a great battery thanks to catcher Tripp Williams, an all-state star in two sports. The rugged catcher earned all-state accolades last spring when he collected 20 hits in 63 at-bats for a .317 average. He led the Iron Horse with 24 RBI.

Peterson, Skipper, Williams, outfielder Nolan Kiefer and pitcher Grayson Mitchell are returning starters who were named to the all-region team last spring. Skipper, Williams and Kiefer join Peterson as the team’s captains.

The Iron Horses were impressive in the Woodland Wood Bat Classic to begin the season. The team went 2-1.

The Iron Horses are scheduled to begin region play this week against Burke at home on March 8 and then on the road March 11.