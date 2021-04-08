Iron Horses’ QB Williams ready for senior season

Philip Simmons High School quarterback Tripp Williams is 6-foot-3, 230 pounds and has a cannon for an arm. He also has a 5.3 GPA and plenty of motivation as he prepares for the 2021 season.

Williams, who has been the starting quarterback for four years, wants to lead his team to the Region 6-AA championship and to a deep run in the state playoffs. He also wants to win a big rivalry game.

“I want to beat that team across the river,” Williams said of Bishop England. “That’s personal. I grew up with a lot of those kids and we played together until some of us went to Philip Simmons and some went to Bishop England. Last year, we lost a tough one and it still hurts. This year, we want to make a statement.”

This is Williams’ final season for head coach Eric Bendig’s team, which is beginning its fourth year of play. Williams missed numerous games his freshman and sophomore years, but managed to avoid the injury bug last fall.

He helped the Iron Horses post one of the biggest wins in school history when they beat Timberland 3-0. However, the Iron Horses dropped a 14-7 decision to the Bishops the following week. The Iron Horses led 7-0 after three quarters, but the Bishops rallied for two touchdowns in the final 12 minutes of the game.

The Iron Horses posted a 3-4 record overall last fall, and were 3-1 in Region 6-AA with the only loss coming to champ Woodland.

“Any time you have your starting quarterback back, that’s a positive for the team,” Bendig said of Williams, who threw for 609 yards and six touchdowns, while adding another three touchdowns rushing. “He’s a true leader who has the ability to play at the next level. He’s going to be ranked No. 1 or No. 2 academically in his class. It

helps when your quarterback is a leader on the field and in the classroom.”

Williams admits it helps to have classroom smarts on the football field.

“It makes it easier,” he said. “But it only goes so far. You still have to have the running back hit the holes, and you have to have the blocking. It doesn’t hurt to have a good group of receivers.”

“Academics are important to me,” Williams added. “My parents (Ann and George) are strict when it comes to grades.”

Williams also is an accomplished baseball player. He had a big junior season when he earned all-state honors.

Now, he’s ready for his final season on the gridiron.

“It’s been kind of crazy,” Williams said. “The first two seasons were a little bumpy. I’ve seen a lot of improvement in my four years in the program. We’re focused and there’s unity on this team. One of my goals is to win two or three playoff games. We can do it. We just have to work as a team.”

The Iron Horses open at Georgetown on Aug. 20 and host Waccamaw on Aug. 27.