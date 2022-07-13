Iron Horses’ running back depth runs deeper than most

The running back room at Philip Simmons High School has so many talented football players that the only seat some promising football players might find is on the bench.

Coach Eric Bendig reports there are six quality running backs in the program, including three who are vying for spots on the varsity roster.

To ensure their development continues, the best situation for them might be a spot on the junior varsity team where they will see plenty of action.

In the meantime, look for three veterans to form the Iron Horse Express as the team probably will focus on the running game the first few contests to give the new quarterback time to develop and adapt to game situations.

“We’ve always had at least one good running back since we started the program,” Bendig said. “We’ve got some great talent at the skill positions and that obviously includes our running backs.”

While some coaches feel lucky if they have a pair and a spare, Bendig feels rising juniors Isaac Schimpf, Markellis Asbury and Sharod Williams could start for most teams.

The talented trio proved their worth last fall as they combined to rush for 1,603 yards. They were a big reason why the Iron Horses posted an 11-2 record, winning the Region 6-AA title while reaching the second round of the playoffs.

Another reason for the lofty record was Tripp Williams, a four-year starter at quarterback who was talented enough to earn a scholarship to The Citadel.

The heir apparent is rising sophomore Tavien Orellana, who completed all six of his passing attempts last fall. He is being pushed by Goose Creek transfer Elijah Riley.

“Obviously, the quarterback has a major role on any team,” Bendig said. “They get most of the credit when you win, and most of the blame when you lose – sort of like the coaches. Having three talented running backs will take some of the pressure off the quarterback.”

Schimpf is a hard-nosed bruiser who shows mettle on the wrestling mat as well. He led the Iron Horses with 747 yards and seven touchdowns.

Williams has break-away potential and averaged 8.4 yards per carry, finishing with 543 yards and seven scores. Asbury was effective when he was in the game with 313 yards on the ground and four scores.

“We are going to have two running backs in at the same time, and not necessarily in the traditional fullback-tailback formation,” Bendig said. “We might have two in the backfield or put one outside or in the slot. That way they will get more opportunities.”

The Iron Horses took some time off for the Fourth of July and are back to work in preparation for the 2022 season. This fall is the first time the Iron Horses will compete at the Class AAA level.

The Iron Horses have remained healthy with some minor aches, pains and bruises. The team recently competed in the 7-on-7 passing league and will play in scrimmages and jamborees.

The Iron Horses open the regular season on Aug. 19 on the road at Andrews.

They will play at St. James the following week and open at home Sept. 2 against Georgetown.