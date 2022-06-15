Iron Horses all-state QB to suit up for The Citadel

Like many other high school students in the Class of 2022, Philip Simmons High School graduate Tripp Williams is savoring his summer.

He’s got a job that allows him to spend time at the beach on the Isle of Palms.

He sets up rental chairs for those who enjoy sun and surf. He also spends time in the weight room and time with friends.

Williams, a standout student-athlete for the Iron Horses, will have a major change in his lifestyle when he matriculates to The Citadel on July 25. Williams, who will play football at The Citadel, and other first-year cadets will arrive on campus before the start of the academic year for Challenge Week – a period of intense training and physical trials that is informally referred to as “Hell Week.”

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Williams said. “Sure, I’m a little nervous, but I’m ready for the challenge.”

Williams’ accomplishments prove he will be up to the challenge.

Williams is an excellent student. He graduated fourth in his class with a 5.27 GPA. He was well-rounded with membership in the Beta Club and National Honor Society.

Williams is also an excellent athlete.

Williams was a two-time all-state selection in baseball, and batted .363 with 31 RBIs his senior season to help the Iron Horses to a 20-11 record, including 8-2 in Region 6-AA.

But football is Williams’ future. He was a four-year starter at quarterback for coach Eric Bendig’s squad. He was an all-state selection his senior year after passing for 1,570 yards and 22 TDs, while adding 328 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Willaims concluded his high school career with 2,929 total yards, while accounting for 46 touchdowns.

His parents, Ann and George, stressed academics early in his life and the message came in loud and clear.

“They stressed that academics came before sports,” Williams said.

Williams has the grades and a plan. He intends to major in biology with an emphasis on pre-med.

He knows The Citadel presents a challenge. He also knows it presents an opportunity with its network of alumni.

His goal for the football season is simple. He wants to dress for all of the Bulldogs’ home games, while perhaps making the team’s travel squad.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Williams said. “It will be a different type of offense and there’s been talk of me moving to linebacker. Either way, I think I have the maturity to balance school and sports. It’s just a matter of putting it all together and excelling in these areas.”

Iron Horses’ Bendig praised Williams for his ability and leadership.

“He’s a true leader,” Bendig said. “It helps when your quarterback is a leader on the field and in the classroom.”