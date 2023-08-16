Iron Horses are stacked with senior leadership

The race for the starting quarterback job at Philip Simmons High School turned out to be a photo finish.

Iron Horse coach Eric Bendig was expected to announce the starter prior to the team’s appearance in the Berkeley High School Jamboree on Aug. 11.

“They have done the work,” Bendig said in an interview last month. “They have done a lot to put themselves in position to start. We’ll name the starter, and it will be his team.”

But as Lee Corso might say: Not so fast my friend.

The battle between incumbent Tavien Orellana and challenger Max Stafford has been so neck-and-neck that Bendig put off making that decision, and might opt to use a two-quarterback system, although it won’t be as intricate as the one Steve Spurrier used back in his Florida Gator days.

“Both quarterbacks are capable,” said Bendig, who launched the football program seven years ago. “Both are leaders who have winning skill sets.”

Orellana, a junior, passed for 1,472 yards and 17 touchdowns last fall. Stafford, a sophomore, missed most of last season due to a broken collarbone.

The quarterback position along with a retooled offensive line are the biggest talking points heading into the Aug. 18 opener against Andrews at “The Phil.”

The other big talking point is the schedule as the Iron Horses begin their second season at the Class AAA level.

The Iron Horses will be on the road for four consecutive games beginning with St. James on Aug. 25 and concluding Sept. 15 at Aynor. The Iron Horses return to the friendly confines on Sept. 22 in a battle with Bishop England.

The Iron Horses fielded a varsity team for the first time in 2018 and have posted a 27-24 record. That includes the best season in Iron Horse history, an 11-2 record in 2021. Last year, the team was 7-4 and reached the playoffs.

One of the things Bendig likes most about this team is the senior leadership. There are 17 seniors on the roster, compared to 12 last fall.

“We have players who have been in the program for five, six years,” Bendig said. “They lead by example. This could be a special group; they have championship-caliber talent.”

While quarterback could be by committee, the running attack will be a 1-2 punch led by Markellis “KJ” Asbury and Sharod Williams.

Asbury collected 663 yards and scored eight TDs, averaging 7.1 yards per carry last fall. Williams, meanwhile, tallied 513 yards and six TDs, averaging 6.9 yards per carry to spark an offense that averaged just under 30 points a game.

“I feel they are the two best running backs in the Lower State, the entire state,” Bendig said. “They are hard to stop and will put pressure on the defense.”

The offensive line, which worked on getting stronger and more physical over the offseason, has potential. Russell Dickerson, Michael Garnett, and Quamaine Vaughn should get plenty of playing time.

Bendig is counting on players such as Josh Gant, Bryce Smalls, Gunnar Yocum, Jabarie Taylor and Russell Dickerson.