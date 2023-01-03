Iron Horses, Bishops’ playmakers picked for all-state squads

If Philip Simmons High School were to create a Mount Rushmore of girls high school basketball, two players from this year’s team would certainly be on it: Kennedy Rivers and Zhaire Mack.

They were named to the 2022-23 Class AAA all-state team, as picked by the state coaches’ association. They have been with the program since its inception six years ago when they were seventh-graders, although Mack opted not to play during the pandemic season.

As teammates, they have accomplished just about everything possible on the hardwood, other than winning a state title: Final Four, Elite Eights, Sweet 16s, region championships and a record 20 victories, which was recorded in the just-concluded season.

Both Rivers and Mack were captains. The two players have helped lay the foundation of the program and have had a huge role in building the tradition.

Rivers is the all-time leading scorer in the Iron Horses’ six-year history. She had another solid season at both ends of the court to earn her third all-state selection.

“She’s been a grinder since Day 1,” Coach Dustin Williams said of Kennedy. “As a freshman, she started to get recognition. It’s a great honor for her.”

Rivers averaged 14.2 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds to help the team win the Region 8-AAA championship.

Although Mack doesn’t have the numbers or stats of some of the other all-state picks, what makes her valuable doesn’t always translate to the box score. She averaged 11.5. points and 4.5 rebounds this winter.

“She doesn’t fill out a stat sheet,” Williams said of Mack, who helped the offense run smoothly. “She’s done everything we’ve asked.”

So who would join Rivers and Mack on the Iron Horses’ hypothetical Mount Rushmore at this stage in history?

How about Williams, the coach, who has built the program with discipline, dedication and hard work.

And the final face of Mount Rushmore? How about senior Kylee Kellermann, the first girl to reach 1,000 points while earning all-state status. But knee injuries cut her junior and senior seasons short, before conference play began.

BE ALL-STATE SELECTION

Bishop England standout junior guard Izzy Woods knows about tradition. She’s the leader of a gritty team that has surprised just about everybody by reaching the March 3 Class AA state championship against Gray Collegiate. She also was named all-state as a Class AA selection.

Woods was injured in the Lower State Championship victory over Andrew Jackson after taking a spill on the court in the final period.

Coach Paul Runey didn’t take any chances by putting her back in the game. She should be ready to go for the championship matchup.

“She’s tough, a lot like her sister, Lily,” Runey said of Izzy’s older sister, one of the top tennis players to come out of BE. “She plays all over the court. It’s full speed ahead for her. She’s just a tough high school basketball player.”

Woods helped the Bishops go 19-11 heading into the championship, by leading the team with 12.3 points per game, while averaging 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 steals per outing.