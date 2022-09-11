Iron Horses, Bishops succumb to early playoff eliminations

Philip Simmons High School football coach Eric Bendig knows there will be better days ahead after his team completed its first season at the Class AAA level. And those better days will come after the Iron Horses get bigger, stronger and faster.

Lower Richland traveled to The Phil Nov. 4 for a first-round Class AAA playoff game and employed the same game plan other teams, most notably Aynor and Beaufort, used to defeat the Iron Horses.

The Diamond Hornets collected 343 yards in total offense, with 244 yards coming on the ground, as they controlled the lines of scrimmage on both sides of the ball to gain a 35-21 victory.

“We saw them on film and knew they would present a challenge similar to the ones Aynor and Beaufort threw at us,” said Bendig, whose team finished with a 7-4 record. “Like Aynor and Beaufort, Lower Richland was bigger than us. You have a mismatch when your 180- to

190-pound linemen go up against guys who are 250, 260 pounds. That comes with the territory.”

A pair of juniors led the Diamond Hornets to their fourth straight victory as they improved to 6-5 and advanced to play at Camden in a second-round game.

Opposing quarterback Marcus Smith passed for 99 yards, completing 8 of 14 attempts. Smith added 104 yards and a touchdown on the ground to keep the Iron Horses’ defense off balance. Smith’s classmate, Lamarion Pearson, carried 17 times for 96 yards and a pair of

touchdowns.

The season still was successful as the Iron Horses transitioned from Class AA to AAA. The team went 11-2 last fall and held its own this autumn despite being one of the smallest teams in Class AAA when it comes to enrollment numbers.

“I’m proud of my guys,” Bendig said. “We knew the transition to AAA would present a challenge. I felt our team accomplished what it set out to do and that is to finish in the top two in the region and get a first-round playoff game at home. Obviously we want to win every game and win the (state) championship. But finishing second in the region in our first year at AAA is an accomplishment.”

Turnovers hurt the Iron Horses, who fell behind 21-0.

Quarterback Tavien Orellana completed 10 of 15 passing for 100 yards and two touchdowns, with completions of 5 yards and 22 yards to Jacque Greene. Running backs Sharod Williams scored on a 15-yard run, while Isaac Schimpf led the Iron Horses with 110 yards rushing on 23 carries.

Bishop England football

Philip Simmons wasn’t the only Daniel Island school to suffer from the one-and-done playoff syndrome.

Bishop England traveled to Barnwell to take on an undefeated Warhorse team and was on the wrong side of a 42-7 decision. Stats from the game were not made available by the time of press.

The Bishops finished with a 2-9 record in a season that was marred by injuries. The team has struggled the past two seasons with a combined 5-17 record. Barnwell advanced to play Andrews.