Iron Horses bolt out of the gate, open season 3-0

Road warriors? No, not exactly.

For the second straight week, it was more like road runners as the Philip Simmons High School football team ran at will. This time, the Georgetown Bulldogs were the victims as the Iron Horses posted a 48-13 victory to remain undefeated as they continued to keep the momentum going on a four-game road swing, which includes

Timberland on the next stop.

The Sept. 2 victory pushed the Iron Horses’ record to 3-0 on the season. The triumph gave the Iron Horses their 21st victory in 27 games.

The Iron Horses used the same script as the first two weeks of the season. Georgetown, which fell to 0-3, probably knew what was coming but couldn’t stop it. It was that telling.

A week after KJ Asbury and Sharod Williams combined for 440 yards and five touchdowns in a decisive victory over St. James, it was more of the same as the Iron Horse offensive line won the battle of when push comes to shoves by dominating the line of scrimmage.

Asbury carried seven times for 118 yards and three scores against Georgetown while Williams toted the pigskin 10 times for 100 yards on a pair of scores. Those stats were helped by Asbury’s 58-yard TD run and Williams 40-yard TD scamper. Michael Spignardo broke off a 45-yard run on his only carry. The Iron Horses finished

with 312 yards on the ground.

The Iron Horse’ dynamic duo has put up jaw-dropping numbers so far in 2023. Asbury, a 5-11, 200-pound senior, has carried 40 times for 500 yards and seven scores. Williams has rushed 26 times for 392 yards and seven touchdowns. The Iron Horses have collected 1,044 yards on the ground in three games.

Philip Simmons led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, and increased the lead to 38-7 in the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs scored the final TD of the game.

Georgetown, which lost its first two games by a combined 15 points, couldn’t solve the Iron Horse defense. The Iron Horse secondary was up to the task as Spignardo and Bryce Small picked off passes while the secondary was credited with six pass break ups.

The heart and soul of the team is the linebacker play, which has become an Iron Horse trademark in its brief history. Smalls was credited with 17 tackles and a tackle for a loss in addition to his interception. His partner in stopping the offense, Josh Gant, also came up big with 15 tackles, including two for a loss.

BE GAME CANCELED

For the second straight week, Bishop England had an unscheduled off day.

The Bishops’ home game against Lucy Beckham was canceled because the Bishops missed three days of practice during the week. The game will not be rescheduled.

Bishop England’s home-opener against First Baptist, which was scheduled for Aug. 25, will be played Oct. 13. The Bishops, who are 0-1, will host an undefeated James Island team on Sept. 8.