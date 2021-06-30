Iron Horses earn ironclad GPAs

When Eric Bendig interviewed for the head football coaching position at Philip Simmons High School, he knew the job meant more than Xs and Os, wins and statistics.

“One of the big things I remember about that interview was that they wanted to celebrate a students’ academic success as much as the victories on the field,” said Bendig, who was selected as the Iron Horses’ first coach in the school’s brief history. “Of course, I like to win. But I want to make sure these players are on the right path when they graduate. I’ll help anyway I can.”

Mission accomplished.

Bendig recently reported that 39 of his football players were on the A-B honor roll in the most recent quarter. Thirty-seven of those players had a 4.0 GPA or better.

“Our players had an average GPA of 3.73,” Bendig reported. “One of the pillars and core values of the program are and always will be academics. Some programs and schools give this lip service, but our academic tutoring program coupled with the effort our coaching staff and administration puts into our players is evident.”

Quarterback Tripp Willams had the top GPA for juniors, while Riley Beard earned the sophomore honor. The freshman GPA winner was Aidan Anderson-Taylor.

Bendig predicts Williams and fellow classmate Hunter Ramey will be in the hunt for valedictorian next spring.

“They’re rising seniors who know how to get the work done,” Bendig said. “Both take all AP classes. The only class they took that wasn’t AP was PE.”

The complete list of student-athletes who had success in the classroom includes Williams, Ramey, Beard, Collen Williams, Brendan Healey, Adam Anderson-Taylor, Lawson Toch, Zach Newton, Abraham Wright, William O’Neill, Michael Spignardo, Alec Gunnells, Dan Wojtech, Austin Hazlett, Simeon Hamby, Aidan Breau, Connor White, Dylan Turner, Griffin Gore, Marcus Townsend; Zyecuan, Townsend, Noah Preston, Nolan Baldwin, Blake Darby, Trey Hensley, Kolten Kellerman, Mason Michaud, Kameron Mingo, Tavien Orellana, Pinkney Smith, Brody Tonon, Nick Tribolet, JJ Vance, Connor Corbin, Anderson Jones, Mason Langworthy, Matthew McNutt, Luke Robinson and Matthew

Spignardo.

Bendig constantly monitors the grades of his players and spends about a day a week checking the list and making sure the message “student-athlete” gets through loud and clear.

Bendig said Mallory Kubiz, an academic liaison, pulls the students’ grades on a routine basis, and checking a student’s progress is a constant, year-round process.

“We want to make sure they are ready for their next step in life whether it’s college, college with sports, the workforce or military.”

The Iron Horses had a successful season that was majorly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was shortened and the playoff field shrunk to 16 teams, down from 32 in regular years.

The Iron Horses finished the regular season at .500, but were most impressive in Region 6-AA competition with a 3-1 record.

The Iron Horses had a memorable victory over Hanahan in a statement game and made the playoffs. They dropped a first-round game at Pelion.