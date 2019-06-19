Iron Horses football team uses summer to strengthen, restructure

The Philip Simmons High School varsity football team is a team in transition as it enters its second season of varsity action.

After finishing 2-8, including 1-4 in Region 6-AAA last fall in its maiden season, the Iron Horses will have four new assistant coaches, a new quarterback and a rebuilt offensive line.

The Iron Horses will also have more experience as coach Eric Bendig continues to build the program.

Spring practice was a success as Bendig looked at players outside the box, trying some athletes at new positions as the roster continues to grow. There are 85 players on the varsity and junior varsity rosters as season No. 2 looms on the horizon.

The team won’t slow down this summer with youth camps and a passing league on the agenda.

“We spent time finding the right players to fill the spots,” Bendig said. “We’re looking at players at different positions.”

The new coaches include offensive coordinator Alex Harold, defensive coordinator Alex Renner and assistants Gerard Williams and Jellani Ellington.

The team’s biggest challenge last fall was going up against teams that have been established with a full complement of players. The Iron Horses lacked seniors and upper classmen, but that will change over the seasons.

The quarterback picture is full of challengers, including Jackson Jordan, Ian McCorkle and Payton Woolridge. The players will get to showcase their skills during the passing season league.

Bendig said winning only two games last fall wasn’t a setback.

“We wanted to win, and we wanted to win every week. You always try to win. But looking back, you also have to build your kids up, build the kids’ confidence. But you also want them to be rewarded for all that hard work.”

The offense average 14.8 points on offense while allowing 34.9 on defense, so the Iron Horses need to work on both sides of the ball.

On offense, the running game was most effective and can be only stronger as Bendig restructures his offensive line.

Javi Smith and Solly Bess provided the 1-2 punch in the running game. Smith carried 59 times for 531 yards. He averaged 9.0 yards per carry and led the team with seven TDs. Bess led the team with 137 carries for 510 yards and five TDs.

On defense, Tyler Harper led the Iron Horses with 99 ½ tackles including 75 solo stops. Nate Newman tallied 76 ½ tackles, including four for a loss.

The Iron Horses will compete at the Class AA level again. There will be a change in Region 6-AA as Garrett Tech will not field a team this fall.

“We have a busy summer,” Bendig said. “Sometimes, it gets hectic with the youth camp, with the passing league on the horizon.