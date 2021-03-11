Iron Horses gallop confidently into postseason

See Philip Simmons run right. See Philip Simmons run left. See Philip Simmons win.

The Iron Horses gridders wrapped up the region title last week, and head coach Eric Bendig worried about a letdown in Friday’s regular-season finale against Ridgeland-Hardeeville.

It turned out to be a case of needless anxiety as the Iron Horses picked up their fifth consecutive victory with a 57-12 victory over the winless Jaguars.

“That was our message all week,” Bendig said after his team finished the regular season with a school record ninth victory against one loss. “In football, it can be, ‘What have you done for me lately? What did you do in your most recent game?’ We didn’t want to lose any momentum heading into the playoffs.”

Last Friday’s victory was elementary football 101. For the first time in school history, the Iron Horses had three running backs — all sophomores — rush for more than 100 yards. Each.

Isaac Schimpf led the team with 131 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Sharod Williams tallied 103 yards and a touchdown while Markellis Asbury gained 101 yards on only seven carries. The Iron Horses tallied 430 total yards, including 337 on the ground.

“We’ve been high on the group all season,” Bendig said of his running backs. “We knew the position was solid and deep. We knew Sharod and Markellis had a lot of potential. Isaac has come in and really added an extra dimension.”

The Iron Horses had eight players score touchdowns against the Jaguars. Quarterback Tripp Williams also had more than 100 yards from the line of scrimmage with 104 yards, including 96 yards in the air.

The defense was its solid usual self, and finished the regular season by allowing only 10.4 points per game.

The Iron Horses will be at home for the first round of the playoffs against Mullins, a team that’s 2-4 and finished fourth in Region 7-AA.

BE: More injuries than victories

A regular season that unfortunately seemed to have more injuries than victories came to an end as the Hanahan Hawks rolled in the middle quarters to drop Bishop England 45-10. The defeat brings the Bishops to 3-7 on the season and 2-2 in Region 8-AAA play.

The Bishops’ fourth-place finish in the league was good enough to extend the season. The Bishops will travel to Camden for a first-round game.

Hanahan, which finished the regular season with a 7-2 record, including 4-1 in the region, faced a fired-up group of Battling Bishops. The score was tied at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter, but Art Craig’s team outscored the Bishops by a combined 31-3 margin in the second and third quarters.

Last Friday marked the final regular season slate of Friday Night Lights as teams prepared for the postseason or packed it up for 2021.