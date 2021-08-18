Iron Horses geared up for gridiron battle

Philip Simmons High School football coach Eric Bendig knows linemen don’t score touchdowns, make highlight films or grab headlines.

But the affable coach wants his big men to know they are loved. That’s why the linemen get to go through the buffet line first when the Iron Horses gather for a team meal.

That could be one of Bendig’s biggest coaching moves as the Iron Horses begin their fourth year as a varsity team.

The Iron Horses, who went 3-4 overall and 3-1 in Region 6-AA last fall during an abbreviated season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, return all five starting offensive linemen for the 2021 campaign and all three of their men up front on defense.

If the old adage “football games are won in the trenches” holds true this fall, the Iron Horses should have a winning record and make the Class AA playoffs more than a one-game stand.

“The lines are a real big strength,” Bendig said. “That should allow us to run the football, and running the football wins ball games.”

The Iron Horses played seven games last year and the five starting offensive linemen returning combined for 35 starts last season. The depth, talent and experience should open up the passing game and give senior quarterback Tripp Williams a chance to showcase his arm. The 6-4, 220-pounder was already a threat to run, but should now be able to top last fall’s production of 580 yards and six touchdowns passing thanks to a more sustained and improved pass blocking.

The starting OL includes Chris Doctor, Abram Wright, Hunter Ramey, Bryton Waters and Simeon Hamby.

The Iron Horse took a graduation hit when it came to the other skill positions. Peyton Woolrdige, who rushed for 555 yards and four TDs, graduated, but a pair of sophomores, K.J. Asbury and Sharod Williams should entertain Iron Horse fans the next three years with their strength, speed and moves.

Tristan Skipper, who didn’t play football the past two seasons to focus on baseball, heads up a group of possible receiving targets.

Hamby heads up a defensive line that can line up in a 3-4 front or a 4-3. Zachary Newton, who tips the scales at 270 pounds, is an imposing nose guard while Russell Dickerson will develop during his sophomore season.

Ramey, a fixture on the OL, might be the toughest linebacker in Region 6-AA. He recorded 106 tackles last season, including 72 solo stops and 6½ tackles for a loss.

“I’d love to play Hunter one way,” Bendig said. “But you turn on the film and see what he can do on both sides of the ball. He can probably play anywhere but the back end.”

Dan Wojtech, who played OL last year, has slimmed down and at 185 pounds, should be able to go sideline to sideline with his speed.

The secondary has talent, but lacks sustained experience.

Region 6-AA is a league in transition. Ridgeville-Hardeville didn’t even field a team last fall because of the pandemic, while Lake Marion has a new coach, and Burke is installing a new offense.

“The moral of the story is the region is in Woodland’s hands,” Bendig added. “All roads go through Dorchester.”