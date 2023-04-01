Iron Horses gifted NBA experience during upstate holiday tournament

It wasn’t a case of all work and no play for the Philip Simmons High School basketball team when the Iron Horses traveled to Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill to compete in a holiday tournament that was contested from Dec. 28-30, 2022.

And that was designed to be a good thing.

The Iron Horses finished third in the Copperhead Basketball Classic by posting a 2-1 record.

Coach Garrett Campbell also wanted to build a little esprit de corps and that included the Iron Horse teammates attending an NBA basketball game featuring the home-standing Charlotte Hornets vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I always enjoy taking the guys away from Charleston and other distractions and allowing them to really bond with each other,” said Campbell, whose team was 7-8 heading into a Jan. 3 road game against Lucy Beckham. “Ultimately, high school basketball is just a memory and I want the experiences and relationships they acquire during this time to last the rest of their lives. It’s also nice to win a few games, too.”

The Iron Horses opened tourney play with a 77-62 victory over Bessemer, North Carolina, but were on the wrong end of a 75-42 decision against Parkwood High from Monroeville, North Carolina. It was Parkwood’s 11th victory in 14 games.

Philip Simmons concluded tourney play with a victory over Fairfield Central, located in Winnsboro. Jacque Greene was named to the all-tourney team for his role in the Iron Horses’ success.

The Iron Horses began this week with the non-region game against the Lucy Beckham Bengals on Jan. 3 and then Region 8-AAA play with a road trip to Beaufort on Jan. 6. The Eagles own a 3-9 record.

Meanwhile, the Philip Simmons girls stayed close to home during the holidays as the Iron Horses competed in the Carolina Invitational, which was held at Bishop England High School, finishing with a 1-2 record.

The Iron Horses, 11-5, opened tourney play with a 50-38 victory over Greenup County, Kentucky.

The Iron Horses concluded the tourney with a 48-27 loss to SCISA heavyweight Hilton Head Christian. The Eagles picked up their 13th win in 14 games.

BE BASKETBALL

Bishop England was the host of the Carolina Invitational as the girls’ team went 0-3 in the tourney.

The Bishop girls were 6-7 heading into Jan. 3’s game against Pinewood Prep. The Bishop boys were 1-1 with one game canceled. They finished fifth in the tourney.

The Bishops’ lone victory in the boys’ tourney was a 56-36 victory over Greenup County as Andrew Puckhaber tallied 13 while Jack Van de Erve and Andrew Pride chipped in with 11.

The Bishop boys were 6-6 heading into a Jan. 3 game against Pinewood Prep. They begin Region 7-AA play against Lake Marion on Friday. The Gators began play this week with a 1-6 record.

Editor’s note: Results from Jan. 3 games were not available at press time.