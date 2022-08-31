Iron Horses hire new cheerleading coach to lead the pack

As enthusiastic spectators clad in purple and black fill the stands at Philip Simmons High School, a catchy chant echoes across the field: “Horses, let’s start this show, yell it out, come on, here we go, P-S-H!”

The sideline cheerleaders perform their role with perfect precision. Their job is to build excitement, to get the crowd involved in the game, and to support the team, all while representing their school and community. Cheerleaders are largely responsible for the anticipation of

“Friday Night Lights” every fall, bringing a sense of fun and nostalgia to high school sports.

A spirited, successful cheerleading squad starts at the top of the pyramid with dedicated leadership. Enter Chelsea Sturgis, the newly hired head cheerleading coach at Philip Simmons High School.

Sturgis is a native Charlestonian who grew up participating in both all-star, competitive, and sideline cheerleading for eight years. She graduated from Wando High School in Mount Pleasant and was awarded a cheerleading scholarship at Newberry College. Eventually,

Sturgis earned her bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston and teaches first grade at Bowen’s Corner Elementary School.

The cheerleading team covers a lot of ground, from leading pep rallies to instructing youth summer camps. They are a relatively small but mighty group that includes 16 students on the varsity squad and 10 on junior varsity. The varsity team cheers at varsity level home games and travels to away games. Junior varsity members cheer only at home games.

Sturgis has big dreams for her team. “As head cheerleading coach at PSH,” she said, “my goal is to make our cheerleading program stronger and continue to play a role in the local community and schools. My vision for the future is to create a competitive program at Philip Simmons as it continues to grow in population.”

Sturgis plans to integrate the team into more community events by working closely with local feeder schools and the sports teams at the middle school level. Showing that the cheerleaders can be positive role models for younger girls is important to many of the members of the squad.

Varsity cheerleading captain Cherri Morgan added, “Under Coach Sturgis’ leadership, I know that the team will grow a lot in our stunts and stunt sequences. I’m sure that we will continue to be active and involved in our community by continuing to host our kid’s cheer camp and helping out at other events where we are needed.”

When asked about Sturgis’ leadership approach, Morgan commented, “I would say Coach Sturgis’ style of coaching is more of a hands-on style. She allows us to attempt things on our own and will jump in to help as soon as we need her to.”

Catch the Philip Simmons High School cheerleaders Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. as the Iron Horses’ varsity football team takes on Georgetown High School at home.