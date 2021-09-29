Iron Horses on incline as region play picks up

The Philip Simmons High School football team had an open date Sept. 24, but that didn’t mean coach Eric Bendig had the weekend off.

“I’m a glutton for punishment,” Bendig said with a laugh. “We bought a house and moved over the weekend.”

His team might be seeking a new address as well as the Region 6-AA portion of the schedule begins to unfold with a game against the Burke Bulldogs this upcoming weekend. The Iron Horses, in just their fifth year of competition, are seeking to move into the Region 6-AA penthouse after posting a 4-1 record in non-conference play.

“I like to break the seasons into three five-game segments,” Bendig said. “The first part is non-conference. The second part is region play and the third is postseason. You need to win five games in the postseason if you are going to win a state championship.”

The Iron Horses concluded the non-league part of their schedule with a 4-1 record. While Bendig likes to look at the big picture, he’s not looking past an athletic Bulldog team that travels to PSHS for a showdown. The Bulldogs are 1-2 with a couple of games canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you get to the second part of the schedule, you want to be healthy,” Bendig said. “And you want the freshmen and sophomores to get enough reps that they are no longer rookies. I’m pleased that we’re healthy as we begin the region slate of games.”

While Philip Simmons is healthy as region play begins, Bishop England has seen injuries affect the roster and performance of the team, especially on offense. Coach John Cantey’s team is 0-5 on the season, averaging only 8.2 points per game. The Battling Bishops will face a huge task this coming weekend when defending Region

8-AAA champ Oceanside Collegiate Academy travels to Jack Cantey Stadium for the region-opener for both teams.

While Bendig had questions about his defensive secondary entering the 2021 campaign, the Iron Horses have come up with the answer. The team has picked off 11 passes and have recovered seven fumbles in just five games. If the Iron Horses keep it up, that’s a pace of 36 turnovers for the regular season.

“We were young and untested in the secondary,” Bendig said. “But we have been lights out. I don’t know how many turnovers we caused, but we’ve affected games by taking advantage of other teams’ mistakes.”

Connor White leads the team with three picks, while Dan Wojtech, Tristan Skipper and Troy Stevenson each have two interceptions.

Meanwhile, Bishop England has been banged up all season with the quarterback depth chart reaching the critical list with Marcus Pampu (knee) and Jacob Mackara (collarbone) out for the season.

The Bishops are trying to avoid their first 0-6 start since the 2014 season when they posted a 4-7 record.

The Oct. 1 game will be the second meeting between the two schools. Oceanside Collegiate Academy posted a 27-7 victory over BE last fall.