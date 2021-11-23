Iron Horses outpaced by Warhorses in Lower State

The way Philip Simmons High School football coach Eric Bendig talked, Friday’s 42-27 loss to Barnwell was a result of too few healthy linemen, not enough breaks — and too much Tyler Smith.

The fallout of the final quarter meant the end of the season for the Iron Horses, who led Barnwell 21-20 with less than 9 minutes remaining in the Class AA Lower State semifinal.

Smith, a talented junior workhorse running back for the visiting Warhorses, averaged 8 yards per carry to help his team keep the chains moving. He finished the night with 45 carries for 360 yards and three touchdowns, including a 60-yard run with just over a minute left to seal the deal.

“We were banged up,” Bendig said. “We ran out of some of that luck and it’s tough to stop a player like (Smith) when you have two freshmen, a sophomore and a senior on your defensive line. They had a little more beef up front and we were banged up up front.”

Still, it was a season to remember for the Iron Horses, who finished with their best season in the school’s brief history. They compiled an 11-2 record and set numerous single-game and season records.

“When the season comes to an end, it’s hard to say goodbye to the seniors,” said Bendig, who had 12 seniors on the roster. “They have been in the program for four or five years and helped build the foundation.”

“I just wish we could go out there one more Monday,” Bendig added. “But unless you win the state championship, it’s the same feeling for every school. I just hate that we don’t get one more week together.”

Barnwell slumped late in the season but rallied in time for the Class AA playoffs. The Warhorses, who improved to 9-4, will travel to Silver Bluff to play in the Lower State Championship. The two schools met in the regular season with Silver Bluff posting a 55-20 victory in mid-October.

Tripp Williams, the Iron Horse’s senior quarterback, provided hope for Iron Horse fans when he hit Jacque Greene for a 28-yard pass to give the hosts a first-and-goal at the Warhorses’ 2-yard line. Williams scored on a keeper to cap a long and time consuming drive.

That gave the Iron Horses a 21-20 fourth-quarter lead.

But the final 8 minutes of the game belonged to the visitors, who scored on a quarterback run, a pick-six and Smith’s final touchdown of the night. Williams did manage to throw the final TD pass of his career in the waning seconds of the clash.

All-region honors

Tripp Williams, Philip Simmons standout quarterback, was named the Region 6-AA Player of the Year. The Iron Horses coach Eric Bendig was named the Coach of the Year.

Williams entered Nov. 19’s game against Barnwell with a school-record 1,694 yards in total offense.

He was one of 10 Iron Horses to earn all-region honors. The other players included Dan Wojtech, Griffin Gore, Tristan Skipper, Isaac Schimpf, Bryce Smalls, Hunter Ramey, Bryce Smalls, Troy Stevenson, Connor White and Abram Wright.