Iron Horses run rampant to second victory; Bishops drop two in a row

The Philip Simmons High School football team focused on fundamentals in last Friday night’s game against Georgetown, a week after the Iron Horses suffered a frustrating loss to St. James.

The Iron Horses traveled east on U.S. Highway 17 and once they arrived, they ran away with the football to gain a 45-15 victory over the Bulldogs on a rainy Friday night under the lights.

The fundamentals were evident on defense as well, as the Iron Horse tacklers showed great form and it was reflected in the statistics as the Iron Horses recorded eight tackles for a loss.

The Iron Horses ran 36 plays from scrimmage against the Bulldogs and 29 were running plays that went for 248 yards. The Iron Horses’ “Big 3” – KJ Asbury, Isaac Schimpf and Sharod Williams – did most of the damage, combining for 254 yards on the ground. Asbury led the way with 94 yards on only six carries. He found the endzone on a 50-yard touchdown run.

Schimpf carried nine times for 89 yards and scored two touchdowns. Williams tallied 71 yards on eight carries.

Iron Horses’ quarterback Tavien Orellana passed only seven times, completing four for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Troy Stevenson was his favorite target with two catches for 98 yards. Stevenson had touchdown receptions of 60 and 38 yards.

It was the second straight week that Orellana and Stevenson hooked up for a big play. The duo connected for an 88-yard touchdown the week before.

Bryce Smalls led the Iron Horses’ defense with 12 tackles, including nine solo stops. He had three tackles for a loss. Devontay McNeil and Tyshawn Green both collected 10 tackles, including five solos. McNeil had two tackles for a loss.

The victory pushed the Iron Horses’ record to 2-1 with a home game against Berkeley County rival Timberland on the agenda this weekend. The Iron Horses will go after their 14th victory in their last 17 games.

Meanwhile, Bishop England dropped its second straight game after opening the season with a 29-0 victory over Porter-Gaud. The Bishops traveled to Mount Pleasant to battle the Lucy Beckham Bengals and the home team was too much for the Bishops, who found themselves on the wrong end of a 34-7 decision.

Lucy Beckham jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter against the Bishops and pushed the lead to 27-0 at halftime. The Bishops scored in the fourth quarter when Jacob Mackara hooked up with Conner Layne for a touchdown pass. It was only the second touchdown Lucy Beckham has allowed this season.

The Bishops have now been outscored 57-13 in the last two games. The Bishops, 1-2, will travel to James Island to face an undefeated Trojans team.