Iron Horses saddle up to continue winning ways

The Philip Simmons High School football team has gone from growing pains to going places in just five years.

Eric Bendig was named coach of the Iron Horses in 2017 and the school fielded only a junior varsity team that fall.

The varsity team debuted in 2018 and the Iron Horses posted a 2-8 record. The team went 4-6 the following season and was 3-4 in 2020; a season that was in constant upheaval because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation of the program proved to be more than solid last fall as the Iron Horses won the Region 6-AA championship and finished with an 11-2 record, reaching the third round of the playoffs. The team dominated often, outscoring opponents 468-166.

“Yes, I can’t sit there and lie,” Bendig said. “I expected to win early, to get that level of success. I expected to win that first game. I wanted to win them all.”

Now, Bendig and company are ready to write the next chapter in the program, as it moves up to Class AAA for the 2022 season. The team lost some key players from last year’s juggernaut. But talent is deep on the 83-man roster.

The big change will be at quarterback as Tripp Williams graduated after being the face of the program for four years. Williams was a team leader and outstanding student who compiled nearly 3,000 total yards in his career while accounting for 30 touchdowns.

Tavien Orellana, whose experience includes 6-for-6 passing last fall in a backup role, will get the starting nod this season.

“Tavien is very calm and cool,” Bendig said. “If he makes a mistake, you work with him and you don’t have to worry about him making the same mistake twice.”

Every other skill position is stocked with veterans including a trio of junior running backs: Isaac Schimpf, KJ Asbury and Sharod Williams. They combined for 1,603 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns last fall.

The wide receiver room has talent as well even though Tristan Speaker graduated. Que Greene is described by Bendig as “electric” while Riley Beard seems to catch everything thrown his way. Beard caught a team-high 24 passes for 355 yards and eight touchdowns,

while Greene had 13 receptions and averaged 27.2 yards per catch. He also saw action in the Iron Horses’ secondary.

Tight end Cullen Williams is an imposing target at 6-foot-4. He also can play linebacker.

The line returns three starters from last year, including: Bryton Waters, Russell Dickerson and LJ Goss.

If Williams was the heart of the offense, the souls of last year’s defense were linebackers Hunter Ramey and Dan Wojtech, who both recorded 135 tackles last fall.

Defensive end Bryce Smalls is primed for a big season, while Troy Stevenson has big-time potential in the secondary.

The Iron Horses’ transition to Class AAA should be seamless. The Iron Horses will compete in Region 8-AAA, and other league members include: Battery Creek, Beaufort, Hanahan and North Charleston.

The Iron Horses open the season Friday, Aug. 19, with a road game at Andrews and follow that up with a road trip to St. James. They begin the home portion of their schedule on Sept. 2 with a game against Georgetown.