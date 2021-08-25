Iron Horses shine in opener; Bishops blanked by rival

Regrets? Philip Simmons High School football coach Eric Bendig might have a few while breaking down film from Friday night’s season-opener at Georgetown.

But overall, the Iron Horse coach was pleased with his team’s performance in a 29-0 victory that included a rock-solid performance and a safety by the defense, three touchdowns from the offense and impressive results from special teams, especially kicker Griffin Gore.

Not bad for the first game of the season, which just happened to be on the road against a team that the Iron Horses were 0-2 against in their brief history.

“That was what we rallied around during the week leading up to it,” said Bendig, whose team went 4-3 last season, including 3-1 in Region 6-AA.

The Iron Horses managed only 232 yards in total offense against Georgetown, but it was more than enough thanks to a stingy defense. Quarterback Trip Williams completed six of 21 passes for 66 yards. Tristan Speaker didn’t play football the past two seasons so he could focus on baseball. Friday, he showed he can be a factor with a team-high three receptions for 33 yards.

Markellis Asbury accounted for 71 of the team’s 166 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown. Isaac Schimpf was productive with eight carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. Williams also scored on a keeper.

Gore was 3-for-3 on PAT attempts and connected on field goals of 9 and 37 yards. He had five touchbacks on six kickoffs and averaged 44 yards a punt.

But the night belonged to the defense, which forced five turnovers. Skipper, who logged eight tackles, picked off a pass. Connor White, Ben Dreyer and Troy Stevenson also recorded interceptions. DeVontay McNeil recovered a fumble.

“We can always find ways to improve,” Bendig said. “After the game, we took a deep breath and realized some of our kids were playing their first meaningful downs of their careers. I enjoyed watching our kids play, especially the defense and special teams.”

Hunter Ramey led the Iron Horses with 10 tackles, including three solo stops. Dan Wojtech had eight tackles, including one for a loss.

The Iron Horses make their home debut this week, hosting Waccamaw in a non-conference game.

Porter-Gaud holds BE scoreless

Bishop England opened its season against Porter-Gaud in what is known as “The Holy War.” The Bishops traveled to Porter-Gaud, but found the going tough as the Cyclones posted a 20-0 victory. It marked the first time in the long rivalry that the Cyclones were able to keep the Bishops off the scoreboard.

The Bishops struggled against Porter-Gaud after a fall camp that was hindered by a 10-day COVID quarantine that put the Bishops behind schedule. The Bishops are replacing their top two offensive weapons from last year, running back Michael Long and quarterback Ed Marinaro.

Bishop England was scheduled to play Stall, but that game has been cancelled because the Stall football team is under COVID quarantine.

Friday night marked the first week of high school football for schools around the Palmetto State, although some games were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.