Iron Horses shine at Tri-County Track and Field Championships

If the Tri-County Track and Field Championships are any indication, the Philip Simmons High School track and field teams are so fine-tuned they run like Ferraris.

The Iron Horses competed in the 24-team meet on April 26 at Cane Bay High School and came back with numerous medals and prestige in an event that featured some of the biggest and best track teams in the Lowcountry.

The Iron Horse boys claimed the top spot with 93 points to edge Fort Dorchester, which scored 91. Goose Creek held down third with 78. The Bishop England boys were in 14th place with 21.5 points.

Wando, a favorite to win the Class AAAAA state championship later in May, won the girls’ title with 117 points. Philip Simmons, a Class AAA entry and Class AAAAA power Summerville tied for second with 80 points apiece. The BE girls were 12th with 17 points.

The teams from Berkeley County won the overall championship with 487.5 points. Charleston County was second with 408 while Dorchester County was third with 385.5.

It was the final major meet leading up to the 2023 postseason. Region championships, state qualifiers and the state championships will be held this month.

The Iron Horse boys fared well in just about every phase of the meet including sprints, distance, relays and field events to top the Patriots.

Pierce Walker shone in the distance events, winning gold in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:10.48. He claimed a silver medal in the metric mile.

Corey Steed won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.47 while Bryce Kinloch claimed gold in the high jump, clearing 6-2. Jeremiah Bonano was second in the triple jump.

The 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams won gold and silver medals, respectively.

Justin Hafner led Bishop England, claiming a victory in the 1,600 run with a time of 4:29.97. Gavin Murphy won a bronze medal in the pole vault.

Meanwhile, the Philip Simmons girls’ team seems poised to win a third consecutive state title, including its first as a Class AAA school.

Madison Jent had the only Iron Horse national elite performance. She cleared 11 feet in the pole vault to finish in third.

Seventh-grade sensation Laura Perry was impressive, as usual, in the distance runs. She won the 3,200 run in 12:03.98. Josie May finished second. Perry was third in the 1,600.

Perry, Hailey Meyers, Matea Payer and Samantha Watson claimed gold in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:10.65.

Watson won the other distance event, claiming gold in the 800 run with a time of 2:25.55.

Zhaire Mack, an all-state selection in basketball and a top athlete, has shone in her first year back as a member of the track and field team. She claimed a silver medal in the javelin and was sixth in the shot put.

The Bishop England girls claimed one medal at the Tri-County championships. The 4x800-meter relay team won a silver medal.