Iron Horses strive for confidence on the gridiron

The goal for the 2021 Philip Simmons High School football team doesn’t revolve around victories, a region championship or individual postseason awards.

The goal is to exude and play with confidence.

“We’re focusing on the mental aspect of the game,” said coach Eric Bendig, who was happy with the numbers and effort he saw during the recently completed spring practice. “I want to see the kids play with confidence. Our job, as coaches, is to help build that confidence. We are knocking on the door of being a very good team, but we have to exude that confidence when we are on and off the field.”

If confidence flows from the Iron Horses, win totals and championships will take care of themselves. Despite having players on the baseball, soccer and track and field teams, numbers were up for the Iron Horses as 85 varsity candidates went through spring ball, while 50 rising seventh- and eighth-graders and freshmen give the program depth and a potential bright future.

Last fall produced an abbreviated schedule because of the pandemic, and the Iron Horses responded. The team finished the regular season at .500, picked up, arguably, its biggest win in school history with a victory over Hanahan and made the playoffs.

The Iron Horses dropped a 12-7 decision at Pelion in the first-round of the playoffs. It was the second straight loss by a touchdown or less for the Iron Horses, who finished with a 3-4 record including 3-1 in Region 6-AA play.

That’s where confidence can change the outcome of a game with a touchdown here or a defensive stop there.

The Iron Horses lost 15 seniors from last fall’s team, including 12 who were with the program for four years. Top graduation losses include running back Peyton Woolridge and defensive standout Tyler Harper and wideout Will Ramey, who will play for The Citadel.

This year’s centerpiece on offense is 6-foot-4 senior quarterback Tripp Williams, who had an injury-free junior season after missing time as a freshman and sophomore.

“He took the reins of the quarterback position,” Bendig said of Williams who completed 14 of 25 passing for 93 yards in the loss to Pelion. “He played every game and showed how physical he is. He’s a leader who knows the program, the players and what we want to accomplish.”

While Woolridge graduated, the running back position will be deep with a quartet of players who show promise. One player to keep an eye on is sophomore Sharod Williams, who ended last season with 10 solo tackles in the first-round playoff loss from his linebacker position. He is 6'1", 200 pounds and will only get stronger and faster if he puts in the work.

Senior linebacker Hunter Ramey will be one of the anchors on defense. A typical game effort from him last fall was reaching doubles figures with tackles, while coming up with tackles for losses.

“We want to make some more memories,” Bendig said of 2021. “That takes work, wise decisions and confidence.”