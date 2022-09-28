Iron Horses stymie rival Bishops in shutout victory

The Philip Simmons High School football team defeated one of its biggest rivals Sept. 23, posting a 21-0 victory over Bishop England at Jack Cantey Stadium.

Wednesday, Philip Simmons travels south on U.S. Highway 17 to battle a Beaufort team that should be one of the Iron Horses’ biggest challengers for the Region 8-AAA title.

“Any time you get a shutout, it’s a good thing,” Philip Simmons coach Eric Bendig said after watching his team hold the Battling Bishops to only 257 total yards. “Getting a shutout revs up the defense and the team.”

The Iron Horses’ performance in Week 6 was just the opposite of the week before when Aynor posted a 52-31 victory over the Iron Horses. Aynor broke open a close game in the final quarter exploding for 22 points in the final 12 minutes.

But Bendig and his staff focused on defensive fundamentals against BE and it paid off as the Iron Horses upped their record to 4-2. Bishop England, meanwhile, dropped its fifth consecutive game after a season-opening shutout victory over Porter-Gaud.

The Iron Horses will need another big effort against the Eagles in the region-opener for both teams. Beaufort lost to Class AAAAA state power Fort Dorchester 21-6 in the first week of the season, but have reeled off four wins in a row, including a 55-23 decision against Bluffton.

“We’re 4-2, which keeps us in the conversation for a region championship and the playoffs,” Bendig said. “But we have to be ready for Beaufort and eliminate mistakes.”

First-year starting quarterback Tavien Orellana experienced some growing pains against the Bishops. He completed six of 10 passes for 89 yards, but threw three interceptions.

“We were a little suspect in the turnover category,” Bendig said. “We turned the ball over way too many times.”

The Iron Horses averaged more than 200 yards rushing per game, but had only 90 yards on the ground against Aynor. The Iron Horses controlled the line of scrimmage, the clock and game, rushing 42 times for 320 yards against the Bishops.

Iron Horses’ junior Isaac Schimpf was the workhorse against Bishop England, carrying 20 times for 173 yards for an impressive 8.2 yards per carry.

“Isaac moved the chains,” Bendig said. “Our emphasis was on wearing them down. Our offense wasn’t a secret, we have three really good running backs. They are the three best running backs Bishop England is going to see all year.”

Markellis Asbury carried 13 times for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Sharod Williams carried only five times, but gained 82 yards. He scored on a 44-yard touchdown run to push the Iron Horses lead to 14-0.

Asbury leads the team with 509 yards and six touchdowns rushing. Schimpf has 426 yards and four scores on the ground, while Williams has 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns rushing.

The Iron Horses have outscored opponents 185-124. The Bishops have been outscored 124-30 in the last five games.

Bishop England will begin Region 7-AA play Wednesday with a home game against Timberland. The Wolves are 0-6 and are coming off a 34-0 loss to undefeated West Ashley.