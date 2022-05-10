Iron Horses tamed, convincingly defeated in region opener loss

For the second time in three weeks, a talented running back and his cast of linemen were too much for the Philip Simmons High School football team.

Beaufort’s Kacy Fields ran inside, outside and into the endzone to lead the Eagles to a 34-14 victory over the Iron Horses on Sept. 28, a game moved up two days on the schedule because of the impending threat of Hurricane Ian.

Fields had another big game as the Eagles topped the Iron Horses in the first game between the two schools. It was the Region 7-AAA opener for both schools. Fields gained 341 yards against Bluffton and followed that up with 26 carries for 277 yards and four touchdowns to help the Eagles push their record to 6-1, 1-0. The Eagles, who reached the Class AAAA state championship game against South Pointe, have won 17 of their last 21 games and showed they have the size, speed and skill to win the conference crown.

“He’s a real good running back,” Iron Horse coach Eric Bendig said. “We knew going in that he

was the guy we had to stop. He’s done so much for them over the weeks. That’s a good team.

They have some senior leadership and experience. They are going to be in the mix for (Class) AAA. You have to beat teams like that if you want to be in the conversation.”

The Iron Horses fell to 4-3, 0-1 after blanking Bishop England 21-0 last week. However, on Sept. 16, the script Aynor used to pound the Iron Horses 52-31 was similar to the one Beaufort used in the most recent game.

Aynor’s Daniel Stanley rushed for 173 yards and a score in the win over Philip Simmons. Stanley finished with 227 total yards and a pair of scores.

Beaufort controlled the line on both sides of the ball and that made the going tough for the Iron Horse offense as well. The Iron Horses tallied 214 yards of total offense with 151 tough yards coming on the ground. The Iron Horses averaged only 3.8 yards per carry.

Markellis Asbury led the Iron Horses with 51 yards and a touchdown rushing on 10 carries. Isaac Schimpf tallied 45 yards on 14 attempts.

Quarterback Tavien Orellana completed 11 of 18 passing for 63 yards. Orellana completed three passes for 32 yards and a score to Jacque Greene.

Philip Simmons is off this weekend and will play North Charleston Oct. 14. North Charleston entered play this week with a 3-4, 0-1 record.

“I was a little worried at the beginning of the season because of the schedule,” Bendig said.

“You usually try to make (the off week) in Week 5, ours comes in Week 7. The timing couldn’t be better. We get a break after playing some tough teams. The good thing about it is we’re pretty healthy.”