Iron Horses tennis a top-tier talent on and off the court

Philip Simmons High School won the 2021 Carlisle Cup for Class AA schools. The award is given to the schools in the Palmetto State that have the most successful athletic programs.

Richard Schulz knows all about that success because he coaches both the boys’ and girls’ tennis teams that won state championships in the last academic year.

Schulz almost earned a PhD in understatements when he said, “We’re pretty good this year. The girls are pretty good.”

If you asked the coaches of three of the state’s top programs, they might use the word “great” to describe the Iron Horse express. The youthful Iron Horses’ girls’ team has already topped Porter-Gaud, Bishop England and Lucy Beckham in 2022. Lucy Beckham entered the season with back-to-back Class AAAA state titles.

The Iron Horses won last year’s state title as a Class AA school, but will compete at the Class AAA level for at least the next two years as the enrollment continues to grow. No problem though as the Iron Horses play one of the most demanding schedules in the state, regardless of classification.

“They are smart, kind and humble,” Schulz said of his players. “You can’t ask for anything more than that.”

The coach could also use the word “talented” to describe his players, who are young, yet experienced.

There are 11 players on the roster and junior Ansley Cohen is at the top of the list as the No. 1 singles player. She helped the Iron Horses win the state team title last fall and finished as state runner-up in the individual championships.

Cohen’s determination helped the Iron Horses stun Christ Church last year in the Class AA championship, ending the Cavaliers’ six-year run of state titles.

Cohen was down 9-4 in a third-set tiebreaker against a veteran and college-bound player. But she showed mettle and rallied for an 11-9 victory.

“She never quits,” Schulz said of Cohen, the team’s co-captain who is ranked No. 2 academically in Philip Simmons’ Class of 2024. “She’s that type of player.”

Amelia Whirrett is the No. 2 singles player. She is also ranked in the top-10 academically in the Class of 2024.

Molly Paige Steinfort is the No. 3 singles player, while Olivia Park is the No. 4 player. Park sat out last season after transferring from Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

Harper Cohen, Ansley’s younger sister, is the No. 5 singles player. The sisters are part of what seems to be a family affair as their father, Steve, joined the program as an assistant coach.

Jolie Mello and Crisleni Martinez-Valdez round out the list of the Iron Horses’ top-seven players.

Mello also had a memorable match against Christ Church in last year’s state championship. She was down 7-4 in a third-set tiebreaker, but rebounded to win the tiebreaker 10-8.

“It was amazing,” Schulz said. “I have never been part of anything like it. There were times we could have folded, but we didn’t.

“This group of young ladies are not individuals playing tennis,” Schulz added. “This group is a state championship team.”