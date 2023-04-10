Iron Horses thrash Beaufort, stay undefeated

The Philip Simmons High School football team has scored some big victories since its inception in 2018, only a short while ago for everyone but head coach Eric Bendig and his dedicated staff.

Bendig, the epitome of a diligent coach, has witnessed every step his program has taken while measuring the football pulse of the team from Day 1 through the Sept. 29 game, a 36-6 victory over region 8-AAA foe and defending Class AAA state champ Beaufort.

The victory, which pushed the Iron Horses’ record to 7-0, including 1-0 in region play, ranks right up there among the best, along with the program’s first victory, first region championship, first playoff appearance and first playoff win.

“Everything is going well,” said Bendig, who has watched his offense become a sledgehammer while the defensive side gets better every game. “I didn’t expect so many good things would come this quickly.”

The team is learning the finer points of championship football. That includes living with the bumps and bruises that come during the grind while constantly working to get better.

And, if you’re a disciple of “good defense wins championships,” here’s the good news. After allowing 58 points in its first two games, the defense has become rock solid. The stoppers, led by linebackers Josh Gant and Bryce Smalls along with all-state cornerback candidate Troy Stevenson, has surrendered only 73 points in the last

five contests.

But the offense, anchored by a much-improved line, has run any way and everywhere it wanted to, and the results have been impressive for a team that is averaging a headline-grabbing 46.9 points per game.

And the Iron Horses run game continued to go full throttle against the Eagles. K.J. Asbury carried 23 times for 186 yards and three TDs while Sharod Williams ran 24 times for 130 yards.

Stevenson came up with a 45-yard TD catch while recording two tackles on defense. Smalls, who had 10 tackles, blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown. He also recovered a fumble.

The Iron Horses have an open date this weekend and return to region play at North Charleston on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Bishops fall to Wolves

Bishop England fell to Timberland, 35-14, in the Region 7-AA opener for both teams.

Timberland upped its record to 2-5, 1-0. Bishop England fell to 0-5, 0-1.

William Donato and Jacob Mackara combined for most of the Bishops’ offense. Donato completed 2 of 8 passing attempts for 52 yards while rushing for 43 yards on six attempts. His biggest play of the night was a TD pass that covered 50 yards with Mackara on the receiving end.

Mackara also plays quarterback and was 3 of 13 passing for 15 yards.

Fletcher Elthington-Carl and Griffin Buss both recorded four solo tackles and two tackles for a loss.

The Bishops host Lake Marion in a region game on Oct. 6.