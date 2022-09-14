Iron Horses trample Timberland; Bishops blanked by James Island

There were questions about the Philip Simmons High School quarterback position at the beginning of the 2022 football season. But Tavien Orellana has proven to be the answer.

Orellana completed 12 of 19 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown last Friday night to lead the Iron Horses to a 31-12 victory over Berkeley County rival Timberland on a rainy night. Game conditions were what W.C. Fields might describe as “not fit for man or beast.”

Orellana’s experience heading into the campaign was limited, although he completed all six passes he attempted last fall as a backup to four-year starter Tripp Williams, who owns all the major offensive records for a season and career.

“We had a coaches’ meeting and that was the consensus – Tavien is the answer,” Philip Simmons coach Eric Bendig said after his team gained its second victory in a row to improve to 3-1. “He does a good job. He’s a hard worker who puts his head down and gets the job done.”

Orellana, a 5-11 sophomore, has completed 36 of 60 passing for 516 yards and six touchdowns. He’s shown improvement every game and has the skills, energy and mindset to be a force for the Iron Horses.

But winning teams are balanced, and that’s part of the Iron Horses’ equation as they posted their 14th victory in their last 17 games. The Iron Horses were able to average 6.1 yards per carry against a Timberland defense, which has a history of shutting down teams. The

Iron Horses topped 200 yards rushing for the second straight game, finishing with 221 yards on 36 carries.

Junior running back Markellis “KJ” Asbury proved to be electric, carrying 12 times for 139 yards. He had a 53-yard touchdown run and finished with 12.6 yards per carry.

While Asbury was Mr. Outside, classmate Isaac Schimpf was Mr. Inside, finishing with 61 yards and a pair of short touchdown runs on 15 carries.

The offense has shown great balance in four games. Orellana has passed for 516 yards throwing only one interception. The running game has churned and burned foes for 843 yards as the offensive line continues to control the line of scrimmage.

The defense was dominant against a Wolves’ offense that has scored only 24 points this fall. Devontay McNeil led the Iron Horses with nine tackles, including six solo stops. He recorded a tackle for a loss. Defensive tackle Tyshawn Green tallied eight tackles, including four for a loss. Senior linebacker Chip Carlson also logged eight tackles.

The Iron Horses host Aynor this Friday. The Blue Jackets are 2-1.

Bishop England, meanwhile, dropped its third straight game after blanking Porter-Gaud in the season-opener. The Bishops were on the wrong end of a 23-0 decision against undefeated James Island, which has allowed only six points in four games.

James Island took a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back against the Bishops, who have scored only 17 points in their last three games.

The Bishops host Woodland on Friday. The Wolverines are 3-0.