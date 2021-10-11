Iron Horses trot freely through first-round playoff

Here are some common characteristics football coaches share:

They like to stand next to chalkboards and draw X’s and O’s. They also watch more film than the hottest Hollywood movie directors.

And, they worry. They worry a lot. They worry about everything. And, they worry sometimes when they don’t have to.

Take Philip Simmons High School football coach Eric Bendig, for example. His team hosted Mullins in the first round of the Class AA playoffs, a matchup of a No. 1 vs. No. 4 seed.

“We prepared well,” Bendig continued. “It was our best week of practice. But there are a lot of unknowns when you are in the playoffs. You can watch a lot of film, but there are a lot of unknowns. You might not get to see them in person or see them play a common opponent. So you prepare for a four-quarter dog fight.”

Throw in the King Tide and lots of rain, and Bendig will tell you he didn’t have the greatest feeling in the world as kickoff loomed because inclement weather can be the greatest talent neutralizer.

Those worries lasted about 10 seconds until Que Greene returned the opening kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown. That house call was pretty much game, set and match as the Iron Horses roared to a 41-6 victory. It could have been much worse. The Iron Horses led 41-0 at halftime en route to their sixth consecutive victory.

The Iron Horses own a 10-1 record, arguably the best Class AA team in the state – statistically. They are averaging 38.7 points per game on offense, while allowing only 10 points per game.

The offense, defense and special teams will be tested in the second round when Wade Hampton comes to town boasting a four-game winning streak and a 9-1 record.

Last Friday, the score was overwhelming, but the offensive stats weren’t. But the special teams and defensive efforts were.

The offense managed 224 yards with quarterback Trip Williams accounting for 142 of those yards. He completed 5 of 8 passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns.

Greene, who set the tone on the opening kickoff, scored on a 66-yard touchdown catch. Tristan Skipper and Ben Dreyer also had paydirt catches.

Sophomore Bryce Smalls had a big game on defense with 10 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for a loss.

Shutout ends Bishops season

Meanwhile, Bishop England qualified for the Class AAA playoffs despite a rash of injuries that took a big chunk of talent away.

Last Friday, the Battling Bishops traveled to Camden and put up a valiant fight, trailing only 13-0 at halftime. But the hosts were too much as they gained a 56-0 victory.

BE closed out the season with a 3-8 record.