Iron Horses well represented on all-state football roster

The Philip Simmons High School football program, just a few years removed from its infancy, seems poised to enter a golden age.

The Iron Horses were one of the Palmetto State’s biggest high school sports stories of the fall, setting school records in just about every game. That translated into a school record of 11 victories and two losses, while their performance was perfect in Region 6-AA play with a 5-0 record.

The offense averaged 36 points per game, while the defense surrendered only 12.7. That led to many superlatives and stars. The Iron Horses landed four players on the first team of the state coaches’ association’s all-state squad, while four players earned honorable mention.

“I expected a couple of players to make all-state,” head coach Eric Bendig said. “But to see how many players earned individual accolades is a testament of how well we played together as a team.”

First team selections include quarterback Tripp Williams, lineman Hunter Ramey, linebacker Dan Wojtech and defensive back Conor White.

The athletic Williams — who at 6’1”, 225 pounds looked more like a linebacker or tight end — ran the offense as a third-year starter at quarterback. The 1,570 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes, 1,898 total yards and 34 touchdowns he was responsible for this fall are

just some of his school records. He was recently named the Region 6-AA player of the year as well.

Ramey and Wojtech were forces as seniors as they were both able to defend against the pass and the run. White patrolled the secondary, shutting some of the better receivers in the state.

Ramey, who played on both sides of the ball, finished with 135 tackles, including 81 solo stops. Wojtech’s tackle numbers were identical. Wojtech tallied four interceptions while Ramey had two.

White, who also is a member of the talented senior class, collected 54 tackles, including 30 solo stops. He picked off four passes and defended another four.

Wide receiver Riley Beard, defensive lineman DeVontay McNeil, defensive lineman Bryce Smalls and kicker Griffin Gore earned honorable mention.

Bendig, a young coach with a strong background coming up the coaching ladder, has been pouring the foundation for years. Last fall was a big season to build on. Although 2020 will be remembered for bigger things, the team did an admirable job of battling the unseen foe, COVID-19, while faring well against the other teams on the field. The Iron Horses were 4-3, including 3-1 in region play, which qualified them for the playoffs.

This year, they followed it up with the best season in the program’s history.

“A lot of players who were successful were seniors, whether they played quarterback, on the line or at linebacker making tackles.” Bendig said. “We need to use that momentum we have created and have the underclassmen carry the torch and keep it going. Our goal is

to have the younger players ‘be better than the guy in front of you.’ We need to have players step up next year, and build on that tradition.”